MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal a new approach for clearer fatty liver observation
Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
MedicalXpress
Jumping gene found to be strongly linked to depression, fear and anxiety
First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto's former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body's immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
MedicalXpress
Aching joints make older adults reach for many forms of pain relief—but health risks could follow
Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, or that other non-drug options could help them, a new poll suggests. Even if they're managing the pain on their...
MedicalXpress
Pace as important as 10,000 steps for health, finds new research
Two studies, published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology, monitored 78,500 adults with wearable trackers—making these the largest studies to objectively track step count in relation to health outcomes. The researchers from the University of Sydney, Australia and University of Southern Denmark found lowered risk of dementia, heart...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK. The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year.
MedicalXpress
Blocking FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, protects mice from cancer-induced cachexia
The severe muscle atrophy and weakness commonly associated with cancer growth (i.e., cachexia) can be prevented simply by being deprived of FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine have found. When cancer patients develop cachexia, their bodies waste away. Cachexia is...
MedicalXpress
A study on zebrafish explores how the neural circuitry behind odor processing develops over time
Neuroscientists have been trying to understand how animals and humans process sensory information for several decades now. While their work has led to many important discoveries, many questions remain unanswered. In mammals and many other animals, smells are now known to be processed by the olfactory bulb, a brain region...
MedicalXpress
A new therapeutic target against the most common lung cancer
TIMP-1 protein levels in both tissues and blood have been repeatedly associated with a poor prognosis in lung cancers, but its role has been unknown. Now, a study led by Jordi Alcaraz, lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the UB and researcher at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), has determined that this protein is not only a good biomarker, but is also involved in the progression of lung adenocarcinoma. These results, published in the journal Matrix Biology, open the door to the design of new treatments against this disease.
MedicalXpress
Why your head hurts: Q&A with a headache specialist
Headache is one of the world's most common health issues. Some 40 million Americans suffer from headaches, but that suffering is often misunderstood. Because pain is subjective, it's hard for people who do not suffer headaches to appreciate the severity and the relentlessness. Plus, there's a stigma attached to headache complaints. But headaches, and migraine headaches in particular, reduce quality of life, prevent full participation in work and activities, and even alter mood. Migraine is the most common disabling brain disorder.
MedicalXpress
Walking in a crowd: Biological motion induces contextual attraction effect
Human perception is not always a faithful representation of the physical world, as it can be significantly biased by the surrounding context. For example, the orientation of a vertical grating is perceived away from that of the surrounding gratings, and a sofa embedded in a living-room setting is easier to identify than the same sofa in an African plains background. The contextual effect, although taking into consideration the low-level physical properties or the semantic association between objects, has so far been rarely explored in the social domain.
MedicalXpress
Sweeteners may be linked to heart disease risk, study suggests
A large study suggested Thursday that artificial sweetener could be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, however experts urged caution about the findings. Sweeteners are consumed by millions every day in products like diet soda, partly as a way to avoid weight gain from sugar—but the healthiness of these substitutes has long been a matter of controversy.
MedicalXpress
A new era of early cancer detection by blood test may change cancer screening paradigms
Cancer doctors, care providers and payers need to get ready for a major shift in early cancer detection that will affect almost every stage of cancer diagnosis and treatment. New data supporting the accuracy of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood testing, presented at the ESMO Congress 2022, have major implications for future cancer care provision, said Fabrice André, ESMO 2022 Scientific Co-Chair.
MedicalXpress
Faulty neurotransmitter causes weak, overactive bladder in mice
Urinating more frequently and in lower volumes can be a sign of overactive bladder, according to physiologists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston. Researchers investigated how the smooth muscle in the bladder of mice senses and responds to mechanical forces as it fills with urine, then expels it rapidly several times a day. Additionally, researchers uncovered shorter intervals between voids and much less pressure generated by the bladder to expel urine made the bladder appear weaker.
MedicalXpress
Exploring how many drinks is too many
A new rodent study shows that even small quantities of alcohol can trigger epigenomic and transcriptomic changes in brain circuitry in an area that is crucial in the development of addiction. What's more, the University of Illinois Chicago researchers who conducted the study say that the pathways involved in priming...
MedicalXpress
DeFi trial: Smart design and impressive results for the benefit of patients with rare cancers
Significant improvement in progression free survival and response rate combined with reduced symptoms and better quality of life are reported as outcomes of a new treatment approach for patients with desmoid tumors, which are benign, but locally aggressive and invasive soft tissue tumors. By targeting the Notch pathway with the novel gamma secretase inhibitor nirogacestat, researchers from the DeFi trial have obtained positive results for the first time with this approach. The results are reported at the ESMO Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
How we misunderstand anxiety and miss out on its benefits
When you or a loved one feels anxious, how do you respond?. According to professor Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, this is the key moment when many of us make a mistake. Uncomfortable with the pangs of tension—or with seeing our kids uneasy—we hurry up and do whatever we can to make those feelings go away. We might provide reassurances about the future, pick up a smartphone, or tell ourselves there's nothing to be worried about.
MedicalXpress
Blood marker which predicts the risk of osteoporotic hip fractures in older men
NUS scientists have discovered that blood levels of the chemokine protein CXCL9 reliably predict the risk of osteoporotic hip fractures in Chinese men. Healthy bone requires a balanced activity of various bone cells, most importantly bone-forming osteoblasts and bone resorbing osteoclasts. This balance is achieved by continual communication between both cell types. Any communication failure results in bone diseases, such as osteoporosis, where uncontrolled osteoclast activity results in excessive bone resorption and bone fractures. Bone Mineral Density (BMD) is currently used to diagnose osteoporosis in clinical practice but a reliable marker to predict the risk of osteoporotic bone fractures is lacking. In a recent study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR), a team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) reported that the chemokine protein CXCL9 can be used as a blood marker to predict osteoporotic hip fractures in Chinese men.
MedicalXpress
Novel bihormonal artificial pancreas beneficial after pancreatectomy
Patients after total pancreatectomy receiving a novel, fully closed-loop bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) using both insulin and glucagon, experience significantly more time spent in euglycemia than those receiving current diabetes care, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Surgery. Charlotte L. van Veldhuisen, M.D., from the University...
MedicalXpress
Surgical options to treat brachial plexus injuries
Severe damage to the brachial plexus—the group of nerves that control the movements of your hands, arms and wrists—can leave your entire hand and arm paralyzed. While sports injuries, cancer and radiation therapy are risk factors for damage to the brachial plexus, motorcycle accidents account for nearly 70% of injuries that may need surgical intervention.
MedicalXpress
Adolescents face risk of depressive symptoms immediately following a concussion
Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have shown that adolescents reported elevated depressive symptoms in the period immediately following a concussion. The findings, which were recently published online in the journal Sports Health, underscore the need for more comprehensive screening when caring for adolescents who suffer a concussion.
