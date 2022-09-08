NUS scientists have discovered that blood levels of the chemokine protein CXCL9 reliably predict the risk of osteoporotic hip fractures in Chinese men. Healthy bone requires a balanced activity of various bone cells, most importantly bone-forming osteoblasts and bone resorbing osteoclasts. This balance is achieved by continual communication between both cell types. Any communication failure results in bone diseases, such as osteoporosis, where uncontrolled osteoclast activity results in excessive bone resorption and bone fractures. Bone Mineral Density (BMD) is currently used to diagnose osteoporosis in clinical practice but a reliable marker to predict the risk of osteoporotic bone fractures is lacking. In a recent study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR), a team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) reported that the chemokine protein CXCL9 can be used as a blood marker to predict osteoporotic hip fractures in Chinese men.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO