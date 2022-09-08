Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON VFD HONORED AT 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
The 50th Anniversary of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department was recognized during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony last night. The ceremony was held at the Friedens Church of Washington with local elected officials, law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, and first responders on hand. The Washington Volunteer Fire Department was founded back...
kwhi.com
RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN
The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
kwhi.com
NEW SUBDIVISION COMING TO ROUND TOP
The Fayette County Commissioners Court has granted conditional approval to a new real estate development project. “The Estates at Astoria” is going to be located on Highway 237 near Round Top on a 62 acre development that will be the future home to 22 luxury estate parcels. Each parcel will be from two to five acres a piece.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR BOARDS, COMMITTEES
The City of Brenham is looking for volunteers to serve on its advisory boards, commissions and committees. Community members are encouraged to apply to serve on the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Board of Adjustment, Brenham Community Development Corporation, Brenham Housing Authority, Building Standards Commission, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Board, Parks and Recreation Board, and Planning and Zoning Commission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
COMMISSIONERS PROCLAIM WASHINGTON CO. READ
Washington County Commissioners approved a proclamation on Tuesday declaring now through October 31st as the official period for the Washington County READ. This is the 14th year of the program, put on by Brenham Lifetime Learning. The reading selection this year is West with Giraffes by Texas author Lynda Rutledge.
mocomotive.com
Texas sheriff says fentanyl should be classified as weapon of mass destruction
(The Center Square) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says the illicit drug fentanyl that’s pouring into Texas through the southern border should be labeled as a “weapon of mass destruction.” He told Fox News, “fentanyl is poison that’s being introduced to our country. The illicit manufacturing of…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL HOLDING HEARING ON BUDGET AND TAX RATE
The Brenham City Council is holding a special meeting on Monday morning to discuss the budget and tax rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. There are going to be public hearings, followed by the Council voting whether or not to adopt the items. While having a lower tax rate, the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
EAST MONTGOMERY COUTNY FAIR PARADE LARGEST IN 5-YEARS
Saturday morning East Montgomery County Fair Parade was the largest in 5-years. It started out at Randall Reed Stadium and ended at the back of Bull Sallas Park in New Caney. This year’s Grand Marshal was Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle who grew up in East Montgomery County. Allen Taylor, with the Taylor Organization, worked hard to bring the parade together and make it a success. Much of the parade route flows through the residential area and is hard for citizens to have a good vantage point with the parking. In years to come, they hope to change the route where it goes down Valley Ranch Parkway and ends back at the stadium. The Fair continues through the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO ADOPT PROPERTY TAX RATE
The Burton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider formally adopting and setting the property tax rate for next fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed no-new-revenue rate of $0.32131 per $100 valuation is 10 cents less than the current rate of $0.4246. It consists of $0.73738 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and $0.247572 for interest and sinking (I&S).
This Texas city among the most ambitious in the US, report says
Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.
KBTX.com
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Zone 3 Impound located at 19600 Old Sandpit Rd New Caney TX 77357, 281-689-7705 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PAY INCREASE FOR ELECTION WORKERS
Washington County Commissioners agreed today (Tuesday) to up the hourly pay for personnel who work local elections. The court approved raising hourly wages from $9 to $13 for election judges and alternate judges, and from $9 to $11 for election clerks. The pay raises are effective immediately. Commissioners also approved...
KBTX.com
Caldwell organizers, businesses gearing up for 37th Annual Kolache Festival
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again! The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 37th annual Kolache Festival Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Polka Pavilion and concludes at 3:30 p.m. with the state championship kolache bake show awards and ceremony. The festival...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO HEAR REQUEST FROM APPLICANT SEEKING TO REDEVELOP FORMER BRENHAM OFFICE SUPPLY BUILDING
The Brenham Board of Adjustment will hear a request Monday to reduce the number of required off-street parking spaces for a vacant commercial building proposed for redevelopment. Rachael Terry is seeking to turn the former Brenham Office Supply store and warehouse at 304 West Main Street into a retail space...
kwhi.com
‘AIRING OF THE QUILTS’ SATURDAY IN CHAPPELL HILL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce and business owners throughout Chappell Hill will host the 3rd Annual “Airing of the Quilts” tomorrow (Saturday). From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the town will have various quilts on display, ranging from historic entries, barn quilts and children’s quilts. Some quilts will be available for purchase.
hellowoodlands.com
Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit
The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss proactive rental inspections at Thursday meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At their meeting on Sept. 8, the College Station City Council will hear from renters and apartment managers about what some of the options are for proactive rental inspections. News 3′s Donnie Tuggle, who has been keeping up with this story, joined First News at Four...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Floatie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 9. Floatie, a Pitbill/Terrier mix has been with the humane society since the beginning of March. She loves other dogs and is described as a “couch hippo” and loves to cuddle. Aggieland...
35-Year-Old Justin Thomas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brenham (Brenham, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Brenham that killed a Washington County man. The crash was reported to have happened at around 10:45 p.m, on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Comments / 0