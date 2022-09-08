ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Thursday following practice here at Ford Center inside The Star o nce again insists he is at peak physical health as he preps for the Week 1 Sunday night visit from the Tampa Bay Bucs.

“I feel great,” Prescott said while in the locker room following the workout. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time. …

“I’m good to go. I promise you.”

OK. But … then why are the Cowboys apparently planning on listing Dak on the injury report as “limited” ? (Now a done deal …)

The team’s franchise QB happened to change cleats this week, and the shoe switch caused him discomfort.

Technically, yes, it does.

It is worth noting that the ankle involved here is the right ankle - yes, the same one that was broken so gruesomely two years ago.

“It is the (right) ankle,” Prescott said, adding that the Cowboys medical staff is “just being very, very cautious. … I’m just excited and ready for Sunday.”

And, it seems. also ready to change back to his usual shoes for Friday and Saturday and Sunday, as he plans to revert to wearing his old Jordan 1s .

