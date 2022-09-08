Read full article on original website
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral could be 'last we see' of Prince Andrew with family: royal expert
With King Charles III having ascended the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, there's a possibility her upcoming funeral will mark the last time Prince Andrew is seen with the rest of the royal family, according to one expert. Andrew stepped back from royal duties...
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was 'with great-grandpa now'
While greeting the public outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, told a group of children that her youngest son Louis said his great-grandmother was "now with" his late great-grandfather Prince Philip after her death. "My little Louis, he's so sweet. He said: 'Mommy don't...
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen
The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state and funeral plans outlined
Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
Queen's Bruised Hand Caused Concern Among Royal Watchers in Latest Photos
An apparent bruise on the 96-year-old queen's hand shown in photos released on Tuesday provoked comment before her doctors announced they were "concerned."
Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions
Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96. One well-placed palace source said: “The personal impact is likely the protocol changes that roll into action almost immediately. “The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen [Consort] Camilla.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, looked distraught as...
Prince William Was at Center of 'Painful Moments' for Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry feels "many lines were crossed by William" during a dark time for Harry and Meghan Markle, a friend of the prince told author Omid Scobie.
Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral
The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
womansday.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Their Sentiments Following the Queen’s Death
England lost its leader, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier today, when she sadly passed away at age 96. Buckingham Palace was the first to report the tragedy, confirming she died on its socials:. This content is imported from twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report
Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
tatler.com
The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in break from royal tradition
As with so many elements of her reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will make history. Our longest-reigning monarch’s funeral will not take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, as has been customary for over 300 years, but will instead be held at the rather more grand setting of Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III names William prince of Wales, expresses 'love' for Harry and Meghan
King Charles III, speaking to his nation and the commonwealth for the first time as Britain's sovereign, announced that his son William will have the title of prince of Wales, a title he held before he became king. The title is traditional borne by the heir to the throne. As...
Time Out Global
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
New monarch decides mourning period
The royal family and their households traditionally enter into Court Mourning following the death of a sovereign.The length of time spent in Court Mourning has varied throughout history, with the details decided on by the new monarch and the instructions published in the London Gazette.When George VI died in February 1952, the royals, on the order of Elizabeth II, observed Court Mourning for just over 16 weeks – much shorter than previously.After George V’s death in January 1936, the court, on the orders of Edward VIII, went into full Court Mourning for six months, followed by three months of half-...
Fox News
