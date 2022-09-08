BALTIMORE -- Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog possible late in the day. Monday will begin with sunshine and clouds. It will be humid too. Temperatures will reach the low 80s by afternoon. A cold front will move into the region later in the day and bring with it a threat of strong to severe storms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts. There is a low threat for a brief, isolated tornado. Storms are most likely to appear after 3 p.m. and will continue through the early evening hours.There will be clouds and a lingering chance for a shower early Tuesday with skies clearing by the afternoon. The rest of the week looks great weather-wise. There will be sunny skies each day from Tuesday afternoon through Friday. Temperature highs will top out around 80 degrees each afternoon and dip down to the low 60s. There may be some dips down to the upper 50s in the morning from mid- to late week. At this point, next weekend also looks great with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 80s.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO