Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

WOLB 1010AM

What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted

  Mayor Brandon Scott gave residents impacted by the boil water advisory the “all clear” Friday (Sept. 9) morning. after tests came back negative for E. Coli contamination. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! The advisory was in […] The post What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Monday, storms expected

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday night. Forecasters say rainfall rates and slow moving/training storms could drop 2-3 inches of rain in a short time period. A few storms may...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Monday's storms could bring damaging winds and a tornado threat

BALTIMORE -- Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog possible late in the day. Monday will begin with sunshine and clouds. It will be humid too. Temperatures will reach the low 80s by afternoon. A cold front will move into the region later in the day and bring with it a threat of strong to severe storms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts. There is a low threat for a brief, isolated tornado. Storms are most likely to appear after 3 p.m. and will continue through the early evening hours.There will be clouds and a lingering chance for a shower early Tuesday with skies clearing by the afternoon. The rest of the week looks great weather-wise. There will be sunny skies each day from Tuesday afternoon through Friday. Temperature highs will top out around 80 degrees each afternoon and dip down to the low 60s. There may be some dips down to the upper 50s in the morning from mid- to late week. At this point, next weekend also looks great with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 80s.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Soggy Scattered Showers Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Scattered showers Sunday, lead to the new week with a soggy start. Today's temp will stay in the 70s, reaching a high of 74.Little rumbles of thunder are expected tonight into Monday, with showers lingering through midday.Tuesday expect less wet weather but clouds with stick around but temperature highs will sit in the low 80's . Clouds clear out throughout the day on Wednesday and will continue to decrease as we finish the week. Sunny skies make their grand entrance Friday as the state inches closer to a beautifully bright weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Thousands celebrate Fleet Week Saturday in Baltimore City, county

Saturday marked the fourth day of Fleet Week in Maryland and thousands have flocked to Baltimore City and Martin State Airport for the spectacle. Through early next week, there will be events, not just at Martin State Airport, but also in Port Covington and the Inner Harbor. Massive Naval ships...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span

KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rainy end to weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. September 11 — Rain returns to wrap up the weekend. Sunday is a soggy day with steady rain most of the day. High temperatures only reach the cool low 70s. Plan on the heaviest rain from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Monday...
BALTIMORE, MD
firefighternation.com

Back From the (Sea)Grave! Before and After Photos Show Baltimore (MD) Rig's Return From the Dead

When fire broke out in Baltimore City Fire Department fire truck in 2019, it looked like it could be the end of the line for the rig. Not so fast. The city's apparatus committee and its General Services Department had the body and compartments from that 2002 rescue placed on the cab and chassis of a new, 2022 Seagrave, according to Facebook posts.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
