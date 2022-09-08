Read full article on original website
What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted
Mayor Brandon Scott gave residents impacted by the boil water advisory the “all clear” Friday (Sept. 9) morning. after tests came back negative for E. Coli contamination. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! The advisory was in […] The post What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted appeared first on 92 Q.
Boil water advisory lifted after no E. coli detected in City water system
Water is now safe to use in West Baltimore, after the latest tests of the City's water system showed no strains of E. Coli.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City to distribute water supplies Saturday, final day after advisory lifted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today is the final day Baltimore City is distributing water following previous water advisories throughout the city and county. Water will be available at Harlem Park, in the 1400 block of W Lafayette, until noon today. Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday the Department of Public Works...
Nottingham MD
Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Monday, storms expected
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday night. Forecasters say rainfall rates and slow moving/training storms could drop 2-3 inches of rain in a short time period. A few storms may...
Health Commissioner Says No Conclusive Link To Water After Two Report Sickness
The Baltimore City Health Department has issued a statement concerning two individuals who were reported sick after an E.coli contamination was found in some of the City water supply, officials say. An East Baltimore resident was hospitalized for reported gastrointestinal issues amid the water contamination crisis, with Baltimore City Health...
Fire crews battle a two-alarm fire in Callaway-Garrison
Baltimore firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Egerton Road Saturday for a two-alarm house fire.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Gubernatorial candidates hand out water in Baltimore neighborhoods affected by E. coli contamination
In competing media events designed to draw attention to their campaigns and unsafe water, gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, a Democrat, and Del. Dan Cox, R- Caroll and Frederick, handed out bottled water to beleaguered residents in West Baltimore neighborhoods affected by an E. coli outbreak. Residents of the city’s Sandtown-Winchester...
Maryland Weather: Monday's storms could bring damaging winds and a tornado threat
BALTIMORE -- Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog possible late in the day. Monday will begin with sunshine and clouds. It will be humid too. Temperatures will reach the low 80s by afternoon. A cold front will move into the region later in the day and bring with it a threat of strong to severe storms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts. There is a low threat for a brief, isolated tornado. Storms are most likely to appear after 3 p.m. and will continue through the early evening hours.There will be clouds and a lingering chance for a shower early Tuesday with skies clearing by the afternoon. The rest of the week looks great weather-wise. There will be sunny skies each day from Tuesday afternoon through Friday. Temperature highs will top out around 80 degrees each afternoon and dip down to the low 60s. There may be some dips down to the upper 50s in the morning from mid- to late week. At this point, next weekend also looks great with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 80s.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
foxbaltimore.com
Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
Maryland Weather: Soggy Scattered Showers Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Scattered showers Sunday, lead to the new week with a soggy start. Today's temp will stay in the 70s, reaching a high of 74.Little rumbles of thunder are expected tonight into Monday, with showers lingering through midday.Tuesday expect less wet weather but clouds with stick around but temperature highs will sit in the low 80's . Clouds clear out throughout the day on Wednesday and will continue to decrease as we finish the week. Sunny skies make their grand entrance Friday as the state inches closer to a beautifully bright weekend.
Wbaltv.com
Thousands celebrate Fleet Week Saturday in Baltimore City, county
Saturday marked the fourth day of Fleet Week in Maryland and thousands have flocked to Baltimore City and Martin State Airport for the spectacle. Through early next week, there will be events, not just at Martin State Airport, but also in Port Covington and the Inner Harbor. Massive Naval ships...
Two Extricated From Vehicles By Firefighters Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore
Two people were trapped in a crash in Baltimore and had to be extricated by fire crews, according to the firefighters' union. Multiple units from the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Carswell Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, where there was a reported two-vehicle crash in the area.
WBOC
Expect Delays For New Bay Bridge Span
KENT ISLAND, Md. - Plans for the new span for the Bay Bridge are expected to delay five years. People in Queen Anne's county are learning more about plans to possibly build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge span onto Kent Island. However, it appears it will be a slow process.
foxbaltimore.com
Rainy end to weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. September 11 — Rain returns to wrap up the weekend. Sunday is a soggy day with steady rain most of the day. High temperatures only reach the cool low 70s. Plan on the heaviest rain from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Monday...
Danish ship gets in minor crash at Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
An accident with a Danish ship caused minor damage at the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week this morning, said Baltimore police.
firefighternation.com
Back From the (Sea)Grave! Before and After Photos Show Baltimore (MD) Rig’s Return From the Dead
When fire broke out in Baltimore City Fire Department fire truck in 2019, it looked like it could be the end of the line for the rig. Not so fast. The city's apparatus committee and its General Services Department had the body and compartments from that 2002 rescue placed on the cab and chassis of a new, 2022 Seagrave, according to Facebook posts.
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder honors teen in ceremony, addresses issues in her case
NyKayla Strawder's family and friends led a sage ceremony outside Baltimore City Hall Saturday to honor the teen and share issues they are dealing with after her death. The family of a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed by a 9-year-old wants their voices to be heard. "Enough is enough. I...
foxbaltimore.com
Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
Alert Issued For 32-Year-Old Man Missing More Than A Week In Baltimore
The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a man who has been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. Concerns are mounting for friends and family of Darryl Wiggins II, who was last seen in the 600 block of Wyanoke Avenue in Baltimore. Police described...
