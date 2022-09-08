ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Thursday Injury Report: 3 Players Miss Practice

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Read more on the Detroit Lions' injury report released Thursday.

The Detroit Lions took to the practice field on Thursday with significant question marks on their offensive line.

Despite potentially being down two offensive linemen Sunday, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson still views the unit as a strength of the team.

“Yeah, I think it always starts upfront with our guys, and they have embraced that next-man-up mentality," said Johnson. "I have a lot of confidence in the depth in that room, not just the 'Big Five,' as we like to call them over the course of training camp. We have really good depth pieces, guys that have played ball in this league for an extended period of time, that will be able to perform here for us. So, it’s good.”

A potential drawback of being down a pair of linemen is the negative impact it could have on the running game.

Running back D'Andre Swift is hoping to have a big campaign in 2022, as he has been challenged by the coaching staff to meet his elevated potential.

In fact, the speedy running back stated his goal was to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving this season.

“Shoot, I know he is explosive enough to do that," said Johnson. "There’s no doubt. That would put him in rare company I know, but he is the type of explosive athlete that can do it. And, I do think we have the pieces around him that could help him get there. Now, with that being said, we’ve got to -- we’ll see how the season goes. But, I would be more than thrilled. That would mean good things for the Detroit Lions if he did that.”

On Thursday, Ragnow did not participate in practice, even though he was out on the field during walkthroughs.

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

  • C Frank Ragnow (NP)
  • OG Tommy Kraemer (NP)
  • DL Levi Onwuzurike (NP)
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu (LP)
  • LB Julian Okwara (LP)
  • DL John Cominsky (FP)
  • LB Chris Board (FP)
  • K Austin Seibert (FP)

Comments / 1

 

