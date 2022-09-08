Commission moves forward with Black Educators exhibit

The Key West City Commission decided 6-1 to move forward with the Black Educators museum at the Frederick Douglass Community Center after what became a contentious debate.

District II City Commissioner Sam Kaufman was the lone dissenting vote.

“I would like to see the city work cooperatively with the leadership from the Frederick Douglas Black Educators Memorial Project to find an appropriate space large enough to establish a museum,” said Kaufman. “The FDBEMP has proposed establishing this museum for many years, and they are positioned to make this museum a reality and they submitted a detailed proposal to the city in 2020.”

Kaufman, a vocal proponent of the museum/exhibit, said he was concerned that the group originally asked for 4,000 square feet of space, and the city’s offer had been shaved to 250 square feet.

“I have concerns that a 250-square foot space may be insufficient for the museum as also expressed by the organization,” said Kaufman. “This is a concern also because the 4,000-square-foot former Frederick Douglass High School band room was originally identified for the museum. This is important as there is no permanent exhibit of African American contributions and history in Key West in all of the museums and art galleries across the island.”

John Wilson Smith, president of the Fredrick Douglass Black Educators Memorial Project, expressed his frustrations on a lack of action over the past seven years.

“Despite the mayor’s direction to city staff to meet and provide feedback, there has been no communication,” Smith said. “They have never had a meeting with us.”

Smith, a former candidate for District VI City Commissioner (Bahama Village), lost to long-time commissioner Clayton Lopez in the last election cycle.

“Offering us 250 square feet is such a gaslighting situation … all we want is what we were promised six years ago. Initially, we were offered a space comparable to the Douglass band room,” Smith said.

Mayor Teri Johnston agreed that miscommunication had been a problem.

“We have been back and forth and back and forth about finding a space for this project,” said Johnston. “We want to provide a dignified space, but without knowing what they have planned, we have no way of figuring that out.”

Smith said that a community survey of Bahama Village residents listed the black educators project in the top five priorities for the community.

“Our project was No. 5 in the Bahama Village community priorities,” said Smith. “Now they have come up with putting our project in 250 square feet. Quite frankly, it is disrespectful. There are no good intentions in this proposal. If they had shared their idea with us, none of us would have accepted that. It feels like cultural genocide.”

When asked to respond, Commissioner Lopez said, “I will not engage in an argument with a fool.” Phone calls to Commissioner Lopez for comment were not returned.

The Black Educators exhibit will open at Custom House in January.

“The black community is the brick-and-mortar that built the Fredrick Douglass School,” said Smith. “This is an insult.”

“People may not want to live here, and if we can’t get this 11-year effort through, when their grandkids come back and visit there will be nothing that shows they were ever here,” Smith added.

The issue will be addressed by the Key West City Commission in subsequent meetings, according to staff.