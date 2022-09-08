Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
wdrb.com
'Remember and honor' l Vintage Fire Museum remembers firefighters lost in 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Indiana held a ceremony on Sunday to remember and honor those who were lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. This year's display featured an honor guard, flag raising, a moment of silence and a bell ringing. Inside, there were photos of some of...
Charlestown women open historic first sober house
One dream shared by four women is about to come true. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Raymondy Ramothibe and Erica Woodson have been working hard to open Medella House.
wdrb.com
Road closures, traffic changes planned for upcoming music festivals in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be road closures and traffic changes during a four-day music festival in Louisville this week. Bourbon & Beyond is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18. Organizers are billing this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
wdrb.com
Zoneton fire officials investigating after 3 'suspicious' fires overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton firefighters say they responded to three fires overnight "that concern fire officials." All the fires were in vacant buildings and vehicles, and had multiple points of origin, according to Rich Carlson, a spokesperson for the Zoneton Fire Department. The first fire happened on North Williams...
wdrb.com
Wilkerson Elementary School welcomes students after delayed opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
Wave 3
Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
wdrb.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Palmyra residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Palmyra has lifted a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory late Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the areas listed above no longer need to boil water for three minutes before using, as of Friday afternoon. Check the Town of Palmyra website for more information. Copyright 2022...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
wdrb.com
Road improvements expected for neighborhoods in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some central Clarksville residents will soon see long-awaited road improvements. The town was awarded almost $270,000 by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Clarksville is responsible for providing a 100% match of state funding, according to a news release. The funding will be used to repave several...
wdrb.com
The Louisville Magic Club wants your to appear at their annual fundraiser. It's Magic.
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It will be a magical night of comedy and illusion. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some entertaining magicians before their annual show, It's Magic. Every year in September, the Louisville Magic Club hosts this magic show called “It’s Magic”. This family-friendly event is an...
wdrb.com
Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
wdrb.com
Spectrum hosting virtual interviews to hire for Louisville-area field technicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is trying to hire field technicians in the Louisville-area. On Thursday, Spectrum will host virtual interviews and plans to make same-day offers. There are more than 600 available positions across the company's 41-state service area. According to a news release, field technicians install and service...
wdrb.com
Holiday World water coaster named best water park ride at awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water ride at Holiday World once again won a national award. According to a news release, Holiday World's Wildebeest water coaster was named the No. 1 water park ride at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, the 12th-consecutive year the water ride has been recognized.
Wave 3
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
wvih.com
Man’s Body Found In Ohio River
A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.
