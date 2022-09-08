ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Road closures, traffic changes planned for upcoming music festivals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be road closures and traffic changes during a four-day music festival in Louisville this week. Bourbon & Beyond is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18. Organizers are billing this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Wilkerson Elementary School welcomes students after delayed opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Boil Water Advisory lifted for Palmyra residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Palmyra has lifted a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory late Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the areas listed above no longer need to boil water for three minutes before using, as of Friday afternoon. Check the Town of Palmyra website for more information. Copyright 2022...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Road improvements expected for neighborhoods in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some central Clarksville residents will soon see long-awaited road improvements. The town was awarded almost $270,000 by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Clarksville is responsible for providing a 100% match of state funding, according to a news release. The funding will be used to repave several...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man’s Body Found In Ohio River

A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.
LOUISVILLE, KY

