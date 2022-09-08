Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a handgun and more.
REDDING, Calif. — A routine traffic stop Friday morning leads to an arrest. According to the Red Bluff Police Department early Friday morning, officers made a traffic stop on the 700 Block of Oak Street. Officers spoke with the driver and identified him as Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, it was learned...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Male juvenile detained after Chico police find evidence of shots fired at Chico 7-Eleven parking lot
Shots rang out early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Chico. The incident prompted officers to search for a suspect, which ultimately ended in the arrest of a juvenile.
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
krcrtv.com
Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
krcrtv.com
Juvenile placed into custody after shots fired at 7-Eleven in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — On Sept. 8 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in the area of East Avenue and Ceres Avenue in Chico. They then received a call from a 7-Eleven convenience store clerk at 1096 East Avenue...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico house party shooting suspect charged, 1 man paralyzed from waist down
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house party in Chico last week was charged with five counts of assault with a gun, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said five people were shot and rushed to the hospital, including...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 6-7: Puzzling situations rise with the heat
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 6-7, 2022. September 6. Call...
kubaradio.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Yuba City After Short Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – a 17-year-old male was arrested in Yuba City last Friday night on multiple weapons & traffic violations after initially getting pulled over for running a stop sign. An officer at that time saw an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console. The juvenile...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
Paradise Post
Paradise homebuilder charged with contracting without a license
OROVILLE — The owner of Aurora Ridge LLC has been arrested and charged with a felony count of contracting without a license in a declared disaster (Camp Fire) zone, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Jay Soderling, 63, of Aurora Ridge LLC has been subject of a...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]
One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
