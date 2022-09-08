Read full article on original website
KTBS
Exercise can lower the risk of dementia-related illness
SHREVEPORT, LA. — It has been well established that exercise is good for physical health. It is healthy for muscles, bones and the cardiovascular system. But in the last decade, research has shown that exercise is also good for the brain. In fact, studies show that it can greatly decrease the risk of dementia-related illnesses.
KTBS
Arrive Alive Tour to visit BPCC
BOSSIER CITY, La. - UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is making a stop at Bossier Parish Community College on Monday. The virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.
KTBS
Bossier City holds 9/11 remembrance event
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City hosted the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday at Liberty Garden at Bossier City Municipal Complex. The community gathered to remember those who lost their life in the attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Those...
KTBS
Update: Controversial health plan for city employees was rejected
SHREVEPORT, La. -- City leaders backtrack on health care. For two days, we were led to believe that a controversial three-tier insurance plan for city employees and retirees had been approved. But it turns out that it was rejected. The plan did get a majority vote of 4 to 3...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
KTBS
Caddo schools head of security talks school safety improvements
Shreveport,La.--Education Check-up is taking a closer look at school safety. Roy Murray is the director of security for Caddo Schools. He explains the importance of having school resource officers placed on each campus. "One of the things, we learned from something that happened to someone else, Sandy Hook taught us...
KTBS
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
magnoliareporter.com
Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTBS
Holy Angels hosts 41st annual 'Taste' event
SHREVEPORT, La. - Holy Angels invites the community to the 41st annual TASTE: A Festival of Food and Art on Thursday, September 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. The event will be held in person for the first time in two years. Come join the Holy Angels residents for a night of art, food, music, and dancing.
KSLA
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
KTBS
Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at Founder’s Day Festival
ATLANTA, Texas – Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at their Founder’s Day Festival on Saturday. It was a day of old-fashioned fun to celebrate the founding of Atlanta, Texas in 1872. Festivities included a 5K run, food trucks, chuckwagon cooking, pageants, a time capsule reveal from 1972, a...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
KTBS
Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire
GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Jury, victims’ families view interrogation video
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a darkened courtroom Friday afternoon, the jury and the families of Heather and Kelly Jose watched two videos of Shreveport police detectives interviewing the man accused of killing the Joses. Watkins is accused of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, deaths of Heather...
KTBS
SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Monday that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s...
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
