2022 Suffolk Peanut Fest to honor 9/11 anniversary
Come Oct. 7, Barakey and others will be able to pay those respects in a more direct, more meaningful way.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is full of autumn activities, fall festivals, and seasonal things to do today, this weekend, or throughout this fall. Autumn is a great time to visit Virginia Beach because there are so many phenomenal events to attend along with the beautiful weather!
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off its 75th anniversary season
Friday at 8 p.m., attendees can see the first showing of the play "Dracula." The weekend productions will run on the main stage until October 2.
What's in the water? Aquarium says late summer a busy time for sea life
If you're headed to the beach for the "unofficial" end of summer, the Virginia Aquarium says there will be plenty of sea critters in the water with you.
hampton.gov
The Land Was Ours: How Black Beaches Became White Wealth in the Coastal South
Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and African American Studies at the University of Virginia, joins the Hampton History Museum to illuminate the fate of land that once was the site of thriving Jim Crow-era black communities and beaches. Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and...
Community fundraising event hosted in memory of Chesapeake teen
Saturday's event served as a fundraiser for Stop the Violence 757. All proceeds were in memory of Wilson.
NSU advising students to avoid off-campus events not sanctioned by the school
The university posted the recommendation on social media Saturday, exactly one week after several NSU students were hurt in a mass shooting on Killam Avenue.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Sept. 11, in memory of the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Nonprofit volunteers make beds for kids in Hampton
Volunteers from the Hampton chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace came together on Saturday, September 10 to make beds for kids that need them.
ktbb.com
Amid book bans, Virginia parents push for more ‘authority’ over what kids can read in school libraries
(NEW YORK) -- As cultural debates over access to books rage on in school districts across the country, a Republican lawmaker in Virginia is hoping to make it easier for parents to control what their children read in public school libraries. "In school libraries across the Commonwealth, there are books...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Friends of Navy Officer raise over $1K after dispute allegedly led to his death
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
Virginia Zoo announces name of baby siamang in honor of late ecologist
The latest baby ape at the Virginia Zoo now has a new name that pays tribute to a late ecologist.
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close...
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
newscentermaine.com
Finn the beagle | Pup rescued from Virginia lab adjusts to life as a pet
Three-year-old Finn is one out of hundreds of beagles rescued from a lab in Virginia and brought to Maine. Now, he is experiencing life as a pet for the first time.
'Carry On' honors fallen first responders by carrying a 700-pound log across VB
The Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Task Force 2 transported the 9/11 Honor Log starting at the Navy SEAL Memorial located at Oceanfront.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
