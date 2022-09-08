Read full article on original website
Division of Wildlife Public Rules Hearing Notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will conduct a public administrative hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Wildlife District One office, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. This hearing follows the regularly scheduled Ohio Wildlife Council meeting scheduled...
PUCO Schedules Public Hearing on Proposed Columbia Gas of Ohio Rate Increase
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Sept. 9, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled a public hearing to provide customers the chance to express their views on the applications of Columbia Gas of Ohio to increase their rates, charges and approval for an alternative rate plan. The local public hearing is scheduled as follows:
Sweeter Soil with Substantial Savings
Free lime sludge available from the City of Mount Vernon. MOUNT VERNON, September 9, 2022 – The City of Mount Vernon is offering thousands of tons of lime to the farming community for soil application free of charge. Under the Ohio EPA’s “Beneficial Use” Permit, the lime has been found to be extremely useful for crop production.
