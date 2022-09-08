ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whey Protein#Brewed Coffee#Pumpkin#Older Adults Lifestyle#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#Senior Health#General Health#The Dietary Guidelines#Americans
shefinds

5 High-Protein Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flatter Stomach–They Boost Your Metabolism!

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/11/2021. Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.
FITNESS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its 5 for $6.99 Deal for Just One Month

This tailgating season, you'll be able to score a sweet deal from Popeyes. For just $6.99, you can have five pieces of tender, juicy, hand battered and breaded bone-in chicken. The deal will be perfect for game day. You'll be able to take advantage of the low price for about...
RESTAURANTS
MedicalXpress

Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss

A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

How many calories are in avocado and what are the nutritional benefits?

An avocado a day may keep the doctor away. This creamy green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) known for its standout role in guacamole has a ton of health benefits. With nearly 20 vitamins and minerals and plenty unsaturated “good” fat, it’s no wonder that there’s an abundance of research linking avocados with heart health, weight management and skin health.
NUTRITION
EatingWell

Is Plant-Based Meat Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

Plant-based meat has taken the healthy-eating world by storm. What was once a category reserved for rubbery soy-based sausage and chewy fake chicken nuggets is now a category that offers up some pretty impressive-tasting food. But, is plant-based meat healthy, or is it simply a food trend that sounds healthy...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

Can You Drink Wine If You Have Diabetes?

Whether you're hanging with your friends or enjoying a movie night with your partner, a popular way to unwind is to sip a glass of wine. Yet if you have diabetes, you're probably wondering whether you can enjoy an after-dinner glass, too. After all, you might assume that wine is loaded with sugar, making it taboo in your diet.
DRINKS
SheKnows

This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’

Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely

People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
DIETS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Eggs are an excellent choice for watching weight at breakfast

If you're looking to lose weight, look no further than eggs to start your day. Weight-loss guru Dr Michael Mosley revealed in the Daily Mirror that starting your day with eggs can be key to losing weight, with a mushroom omelette being one of his own "go-to breakfasts". He wrote:...
WEIGHT LOSS
Food Network

Is Skim Milk Healthy?

Wondering what to pour in your bowl of cereal? Skim milk is certainly one healthy option. Here’s a look at the nutrients found in nonfat milk and the science that says it can be part of a healthy diet. Skim Milk Nutrition Facts. All milk, including skim milk, is...
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

What Exactly Is Chess Pie?

When it comes to ingredients and process, chess pie is an undeniably simple pie (it also happens to be undeniably delicious). But if you stop to consider its origins and how it got its name, chess pie quickly gets complicated. One of the more popular origin stories is that the...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy