Saint Augustine, FL

News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Coffee gives Peach State bragging rights with win over St. Augustine

Coffee gave the Peach State bragging rights in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic. The Trojans jumped all over St. Augustine out of the gate and rolled to a 34-14 win in a weather-delayed game in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday in Brunswick. With six of seven games in the Classic now over, Georgia teams have won four of those, claiming supremacy in the battle of the border. All but one of those wins have been.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County

In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement. The Peach State is just a little bit better. The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.
FITZGERALD, GA
sportsmic.com

Valdosta shuts out Warner Robins

Valdosta took advantage of some Warner Robins miscues. Valdosta took advantage of its own defense. Combined it was enough to get the Wildcats a shutout of the Demons, 25-0, Friday in McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The visitor, after being held to a three-and-out on its first possession to start the game, recovered...
VALDOSTA, GA
Saint Augustine, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Drunk Driving: DUI deaths on the rise nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUI-related deaths are on the rise across the country. The National Transportation Safety Administration says drunk driving deaths went up more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2020. The numbers climbed five percent more last year. Florida is one of the top three states where people...
FLORIDA STATE
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
WALB 10

Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

AAA: Florida gas prices sink to seven month lows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday. Gas prices are now on a 2-week streak of declines, falling a total of 17 cents. Despite...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Deep tropical moisture stays with us through the weekend

As the stationary boundary in southern Georgia lifts northward, the rain will not be as heavy when storms develop Sunday afternoon. This trend continues into early next week as we can expect fewer showers. Daytime highs on Sunday will climb into the upper 80s low 90s. Those heading to the...
GEORGIA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Libertarians Challenge Ron DeSantis in Florida Governor’s Race

Libertarian candidate for Florida Governor Hector Roos and his running mate for Lt. Governor Pastor Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh of Jacksonville are prepared to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race this year. They will appear on the ballot throughout the state as the Libertarian alternative for Florida Governor and Lt. Governor in the November 8th election. The campaign pointed out opinion polls are showing a decline in support for incumbent Governor DeSantis as dramatic increases in property insurance, taxes and inflation are impacting Floridians.
FLORIDA STATE

