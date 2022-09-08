Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Coffee gives Peach State bragging rights with win over St. Augustine
Coffee gave the Peach State bragging rights in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic. The Trojans jumped all over St. Augustine out of the gate and rolled to a 34-14 win in a weather-delayed game in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday in Brunswick. With six of seven games in the Classic now over, Georgia teams have won four of those, claiming supremacy in the battle of the border. All but one of those wins have been.
Fitzgerald (GA), Coffee (GA) overpower Madison County (FL), St. Augustine (FL) in Border War Series
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA- The Peach State versus the Sunshine State. That’s always a strong rivalry when comes down to anything football and the Border War Series, presented by Baker Sports, went into its last day of games and didn’t disappoint one bit. Fitzgerald (GA) started off the day upending the ...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County
In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement. The Peach State is just a little bit better. The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.
sportsmic.com
Valdosta shuts out Warner Robins
Valdosta took advantage of some Warner Robins miscues. Valdosta took advantage of its own defense. Combined it was enough to get the Wildcats a shutout of the Demons, 25-0, Friday in McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The visitor, after being held to a three-and-out on its first possession to start the game, recovered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
Archaeological bonanza found under a historic home in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An archaeological bonanza is being unearthed in St. Augustine. This dig is revealing that a Native American village could be bigger -- or at least in a different place -- than previously imagined. That same site would later become one of the state’s first commercial...
News4Jax.com
Woman remembers sister who was killed on 9/11 during St. Augustine ceremony
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Remembering a day etched in the memories of Americans: Sept. 11, 2001. One of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 21 years ago on Sunday was Suzanne Geraty, who was just 30 years old. She was Erin Durkin’s youngest sister. “Suzanne had...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
News4Jax.com
Drunk Driving: DUI deaths on the rise nationwide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUI-related deaths are on the rise across the country. The National Transportation Safety Administration says drunk driving deaths went up more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2020. The numbers climbed five percent more last year. Florida is one of the top three states where people...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
News4Jax.com
AAA: Florida gas prices sink to seven month lows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday. Gas prices are now on a 2-week streak of declines, falling a total of 17 cents. Despite...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
News4Jax.com
Deep tropical moisture stays with us through the weekend
As the stationary boundary in southern Georgia lifts northward, the rain will not be as heavy when storms develop Sunday afternoon. This trend continues into early next week as we can expect fewer showers. Daytime highs on Sunday will climb into the upper 80s low 90s. Those heading to the...
westorlandonews.com
Libertarians Challenge Ron DeSantis in Florida Governor’s Race
Libertarian candidate for Florida Governor Hector Roos and his running mate for Lt. Governor Pastor Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh of Jacksonville are prepared to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race this year. They will appear on the ballot throughout the state as the Libertarian alternative for Florida Governor and Lt. Governor in the November 8th election. The campaign pointed out opinion polls are showing a decline in support for incumbent Governor DeSantis as dramatic increases in property insurance, taxes and inflation are impacting Floridians.
St. Johns County announces residential curbside collection survey
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissions has announced they are seeking input from residents on future services for residential curbside collection. The current contracts expire in July 2024 and the County and are looking for new input on future actions and services for...
Comments / 1