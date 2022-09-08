Read full article on original website
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
49ers QB Trey Lance drops brutally honest 8-word take on his sluggish performance vs. Bears
The Trey Lance era with the San Francisco 49ers officially kicked off in Week 1, and it opened up with a lowly 19-10 road defeat to the Chicago Bears. Not much went Lance’s way over the course of the game. Lance anchored 11 total drives and guided the offense to a mere two scoring drives, […] The post 49ers QB Trey Lance drops brutally honest 8-word take on his sluggish performance vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter reacts to Lance pick vs. Bears with Jimmy G memes
Already down 13-10 in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance threw his first interception of the 2022 NFL season. And as soon as his short pass over the middle -- originally intended for wide receiver Jauan Jennings -- fell into the hands of Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Twitter reacted as you'd expect with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo standing on the San Francisco sideline as Lance's backup.
