ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Eli Gold Provides Health Update

Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns

Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban explains what makes Bryce Young a special QB

When Alabama needed it most, Bryce Young engineered another game-saving drive for the Crimson Tide. After the narrow 20-19 win over Texas, Nick Saban was asked what makes Young such a special QB. After joking about not having the ability to know why Young is so good, Saban praised Young’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban screams at Alabama players for 'Horns Down!' gesture

Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas

Bryce Young led Alabama football to an incredible final drive of the game to defeat the Longhorns in Texas. Texas football put up quite the fight and led 19-17 with just over a minute remaining prior to the Crimson Tide’s final drive. But Young, the reigning Heisman winner, stepped up when it mattered. Alabama ultimately […] The post Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotel#Fitness#Alabama Football#University Of Alabama#Bryant Denny Stadium#The Alamite#Southern#Brasserie
The Spun

Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy