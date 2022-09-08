Read full article on original website
Eli Gold Provides Health Update
Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns
Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban explains what makes Bryce Young a special QB
When Alabama needed it most, Bryce Young engineered another game-saving drive for the Crimson Tide. After the narrow 20-19 win over Texas, Nick Saban was asked what makes Young such a special QB. After joking about not having the ability to know why Young is so good, Saban praised Young’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Nick Saban Heated When His Players Made ‘Horns Down’ Gesture
The Crimson Tide coach was visibly upset with his players after a narrow victory in Austin.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide 20-19 win over Texas
Alabama fans took to social media to share their reactions to the Crimson Tide 20-19 win over Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban screams at Alabama players for 'Horns Down!' gesture
Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.
Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas
Bryce Young led Alabama football to an incredible final drive of the game to defeat the Longhorns in Texas. Texas football put up quite the fight and led 19-17 with just over a minute remaining prior to the Crimson Tide’s final drive. But Young, the reigning Heisman winner, stepped up when it mattered. Alabama ultimately […] The post Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year
Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
postsouth.com
In loss, Texas football just sent a powerful message to Alabama and the SEC | Toppmeyer
AUSTIN, Texas – Flag bearers stationed at the 5-yard line held banners showing the emblems of each Big 12 team while the national anthem played Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Minutes later, more flags arrived on the scene, these showing Alabama's script ‘A.’. It served as a visual...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans stunned at controversial roughing the passer in Alabama-Texas game
It continues to be a strange day in Austin for the referees. With just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter and the game ties at 10, it appeared as if Bryce Young was sacked in the end zone for a safety that would have given the Longhorns a 12-10 lead.
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Lee Corso Spikes Alabama Helmet as Texas Longhorns Fans Go Wild on ‘College GameDay’: WATCH
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay pre-game show rolled into Austin ahead of the huge Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns matchup. As always, analyst Lee Corso got the home crowd hype before kick-off as he chose a helmet. Let’s just say the home crowd liked his choice this morning.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matthew McConaughey narrates Texas hype video for Alabama game: 'Bring the heat!'
Matthew McConaughey is a busy man. When No. 1 Alabama comes to Austin, Texas, the Oscar-winning actor makes time to narrate the hype video. McConaughey is an appropriate choice to narrate a preview to Saturday’s big game as arguably the most prominent supporter of Texas football. The theme of...
