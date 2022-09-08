The Lady Yellow Jackets fell in two districts games. They lost to Soddy Daisy Lady Trojans 3-0 and to the Sequatchie County Lady Indians 5-4. On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets traveled to Soddy Daisy High School and fell in 3 straight sets. The defense for the Jackets wasn’t able to move quick enough to get the hard cross court attacks that the Lady Trojan outside hitters hit. They were a step away most of the night. The typically dependable front line was off as well.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO