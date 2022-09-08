Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
Lady Jackets drop two district games
The Lady Yellow Jackets fell in two districts games. They lost to Soddy Daisy Lady Trojans 3-0 and to the Sequatchie County Lady Indians 5-4. On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets traveled to Soddy Daisy High School and fell in 3 straight sets. The defense for the Jackets wasn’t able to move quick enough to get the hard cross court attacks that the Lady Trojan outside hitters hit. They were a step away most of the night. The typically dependable front line was off as well.
Comments / 0