Mosinee Elementary to hold annual 9/11 Freedom Walk

MOSINEE – Teachers and students from Mosinee Elementary School invite family members, particularly military, police and EMS workers, to participate in the 20th annual 9/11 Freedom Walk at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9, beginning at 600 12th St.

The event originated in 2002 and was organized by Mosinee Elementary School second-grade teacher Michelle DuPuis in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and pays homage to our past and present military, police and EMS workers.

“It is important that we always remember all of the victims and their families that sacrificed so much on that tragic day,” DuPuis said. “It is also important that the events of September 11th are passed along to the next generation. Even after two decades, our young students are still very interested and eager to participate in the Freedom Walk.”

All Mosinee Elementary School staff and students are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Additional classroom activities may take place that day and include writing thank you cards and letters to soldiers and veterans. Many classes also choose to write a letter to the President of the United States.