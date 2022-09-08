ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Charles Barkley reveals 'inside information' from Knicks exec on why they didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell

The aftermath of the seismic trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been almost as intriguing as the deal itself. On one hand, we have the Cavs, now positioned to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come -- on the other, we have the Jazz, a team that just two seasons ago was the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and has now clearly thrown up the rebuild flag.
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player

Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
FanSided

Caleb Williams reveals most difficult part of transfer from Oklahoma to USC

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams revealed just how tough it was to leave the Sooners program and follow Lincoln Riley to USC. When Riley took the job at Southern Cal, it was widely expected that he would try and recruit some of his former players at Oklahoma. While Williams’ transfer seemed rather simple on the surface, his inner conflict made matters a little more difficult.
FanSided

4 Atlanta Falcons that let the team down against the Saints

The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 0-1 on the season losing to the New Orleans Saints at home in a game that should have been Atlanta’s. The 16-point 4th quarter collapse was predictable for a team that seems unable to make the right decisions to hold onto a lead late ever since their infamous Super Bowl collapse.
FanSided

5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2

A pair of Commanders and Lamar Jackson’s new go-to-guy are among the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 2. The fantasy football season is underway and it’s been a wild Week 1 filled with some unusual weather and scoring coming from unorthodox places. The waiver wire figures to be hopping this week as fantasy owners try to manage their rosters to add the top players in order to secure a victory in Week 2.
Golf Channel

Ultimate teammate move spurs Arizona State player’s 63

After two seasons without cracking the Arizona State lineup, senior Gabe Salvanera made his debut start for the Sun Devils this weekend at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. But the former juco transfer’s first official round didn’t go as planned, as Salvanera carded two triples bogeys and shot 7-over 77 at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
