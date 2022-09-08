Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Moonsoon storms hit Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
All New Pizza Festival Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
CBS Sports
Charles Barkley reveals 'inside information' from Knicks exec on why they didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell
The aftermath of the seismic trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been almost as intriguing as the deal itself. On one hand, we have the Cavs, now positioned to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come -- on the other, we have the Jazz, a team that just two seasons ago was the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and has now clearly thrown up the rebuild flag.
Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player
Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
NBA・
Lakers News: League Expert Makes His Picks For L.A.'s Starting Five
One of the brightest minds in the biz made some interesting choices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA Scout Sees Major Ways For Phoenix Suns To Improve
The Phoenix Suns finished the 2021-22 NBA season with the best record in the NBA. But, as evident by their second-round exit in the postseason at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, even the best teams could use some upgrades during the offseason. The Suns were embarrassed in Game 7...
NBA Scout Sees Los Angeles Lakers As Great Cam Reddish Trade Fit
The New York Knicks weren’t able to finish a trade with the Utah Jazz for NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, which was disheartening for some given how long negotiations were held. But, they have to continue moving forward and keep working on some trades to consolidate the roster. Right now...
Caleb Williams reveals most difficult part of transfer from Oklahoma to USC
Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams revealed just how tough it was to leave the Sooners program and follow Lincoln Riley to USC. When Riley took the job at Southern Cal, it was widely expected that he would try and recruit some of his former players at Oklahoma. While Williams’ transfer seemed rather simple on the surface, his inner conflict made matters a little more difficult.
4 Atlanta Falcons that let the team down against the Saints
The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 0-1 on the season losing to the New Orleans Saints at home in a game that should have been Atlanta’s. The 16-point 4th quarter collapse was predictable for a team that seems unable to make the right decisions to hold onto a lead late ever since their infamous Super Bowl collapse.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
A pair of Commanders and Lamar Jackson’s new go-to-guy are among the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 2. The fantasy football season is underway and it’s been a wild Week 1 filled with some unusual weather and scoring coming from unorthodox places. The waiver wire figures to be hopping this week as fantasy owners try to manage their rosters to add the top players in order to secure a victory in Week 2.
Golf Channel
Ultimate teammate move spurs Arizona State player’s 63
After two seasons without cracking the Arizona State lineup, senior Gabe Salvanera made his debut start for the Sun Devils this weekend at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. But the former juco transfer’s first official round didn’t go as planned, as Salvanera carded two triples bogeys and shot 7-over 77 at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
FanSided
282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0