ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week’s Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy