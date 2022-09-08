ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2

A pair of Commanders and Lamar Jackson’s new go-to-guy are among the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 2. The fantasy football season is underway and it’s been a wild Week 1 filled with some unusual weather and scoring coming from unorthodox places. The waiver wire figures to be hopping this week as fantasy owners try to manage their rosters to add the top players in order to secure a victory in Week 2.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Justin Jefferson’s electric 2022 debut puts him among Vikings royalty

Justin Jefferson helped propel the Minnesota Vikings to a dominate Week 1 win against an NFC North rival. Minnesota Vikings wideout, Justin Jefferson, had himself a day. The Vikings’ Week 1 game saw them host long-time rival Green Bay in a game that had a playoff-like feel. After a narrow playoff miss in 2021, the Vikings knew that starting off on the right foot could make all the difference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
Person
Martin Mayhew
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB

Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy