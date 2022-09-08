Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jerry Jones gives depressing update on Dak Prescott’s injury: How long he’ll be out
Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott for quite some time. After his team’s dismal performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, Jerry Jones had some bad news to deliver about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones told the local media that Prescott...
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
A pair of Commanders and Lamar Jackson’s new go-to-guy are among the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 2. The fantasy football season is underway and it’s been a wild Week 1 filled with some unusual weather and scoring coming from unorthodox places. The waiver wire figures to be hopping this week as fantasy owners try to manage their rosters to add the top players in order to secure a victory in Week 2.
Justin Jefferson’s electric 2022 debut puts him among Vikings royalty
Justin Jefferson helped propel the Minnesota Vikings to a dominate Week 1 win against an NFC North rival. Minnesota Vikings wideout, Justin Jefferson, had himself a day. The Vikings’ Week 1 game saw them host long-time rival Green Bay in a game that had a playoff-like feel. After a narrow playoff miss in 2021, the Vikings knew that starting off on the right foot could make all the difference.
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB
Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
Cowboys fans wondering when Dak Prescott forgot how to play football
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense looked terrible in the first half against the Buccaneers and Twitter had plenty to say about it. Hopefully, fans of high-flying football offenses got their fill early in the first Sunday of NFL action because it was absent in the first half of Sunday Night Football.
