California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week’s Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
Oregon wildfire explodes in size as multiple blazes rage across the West, forcing evacuations and worsening air quality
An outburst of wildfires that broke out over the past week amid triple-digital temperatures across the West has forced thousands of evacuations and choked the air with smoke as strong winds complicated firefighting efforts.
Blue Origin 'responding to an issue' after abort system activated on uncrewed launch
Blue Origin experienced an "anomaly" during an uncrewed launch of its New Shepard rocket from West Texas on Monday morning, triggering an abort system that allowed the capsule to parachute to Earth.
