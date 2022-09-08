ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years

First Lady Jill Biden along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits the University of Tennessee on an education tour showcasing "the many ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive. First Lady Jill Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, visiting Sarah Moore Greene Elementary...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Top Gun actor, Former SC Gov. honored at Patriot Award Gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were honored Saturday night including Top Gun actor Glen Powell and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for their work revolved around veterans. Glen Powell played ‘Hangman’ in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie and was awarded the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Education
wvlt.tv

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the event that nearly concludes several days worth of honoring Medal of Honor award winners, community members from around the country were recognized for their service and bravery. At the Downtown Knoxville Marriott, four community members were honored by Medal of Honor Award winners who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County

First Lady Jill Biden along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits the University of Tennessee on an education tour showcasing "the many ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive. First Lady Jill Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, visiting Sarah Moore Greene Elementary...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Highschool#Rangers
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

First Lady Jill Biden along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits the University of Tennessee on an education tour showcasing "the many ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive. First Lady Jill Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, visiting Sarah Moore Greene Elementary...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash out of ICU, into recovery facility

First Lady Jill Biden along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits the University of Tennessee on an education tour showcasing "the many ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive. First Lady Jill Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, visiting Sarah Moore Greene Elementary...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pickleball tournament raises money for the Pat Summitt Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pat Summitt Foundation hosted a Pickleball Tournament at the Pavilion of Pickleball to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Pickleball is a sport that combines tennis and badminton. “There’s not a family in the world that hasn’t been touched by Alzheimer’s,” event coordinator Patti Fowler...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police

Friday was opening day for the Tennessee Valley Fair. Looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience? Here's how you can sit inside a fighter jet today!. Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. Four community members from around the country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy