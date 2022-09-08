Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
How to fix your rotted out deck
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share his expertise on fixing a rotted-out deck. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
wgnradio.com
Remembering Chicago’s fallen officers
Director of the Chicago Police Department Chaplains, Fr. Daniel Brandt, joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. The organization was created so that a memorial, like the ones built in New York City, Washington D.C., and even Dublin, Ireland, can be built in Chicago.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
Come join the 8th Annual Irish-American Movie Hooley
Actor and Chairman of Hibernian Media, Mike “Houli” Houlihan, joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the 8th Annual Irish American Movie Hooley. The event will take place at participating theaters in Oak Park and Wilmette.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
fox32chicago.com
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding
CHICAGO - Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas. This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning. Streets all over...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois tax rebate • business can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' • teen brutally attacked
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who meet the criteria can expect tax rebates as soon as Monday, a Chicago business says it can't coexist with new venue the "Salt Shed" due to noise, and a teen was brutally attacked at a suburban high school football game: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/10/22) – David Hochberg with Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, and IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke about kitchen and bathroom updates they can help you with so your house is ready to go for the holiday season. Next, IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy joined the show to talk about the IRS hiring 87,000 new employees, the increase in audits and what you can do about it all. Then, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski talked about their Veteran stair lift giveaway they are running for Veterans Day, for more information visit, liftingahero.com. Frank also talks about bathroom accessibility and how to achieve bathroom safety. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
wgnradio.com
How one man transformed Chicago into Hollywood
Author Michael Kutza joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his life as captured in his new book, “Starstruck: How I Magically Transformed Chicago into Hollywood for More Than 50 Years.” Later, Michael highlights his upcoming book, “The Crazies” and other future projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
wgnradio.com
Come help feed homeless and unemployed Chicagoans
Founder and President of the Chicago Help Initiative, Jacqueline C. Hayes, joins Rick Kogan to talk about the organization and its Feeding Hope benefit happening on Thursday, September 15th at the Sports Museum in Water Tower Place from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The mission of the Chicago Help Initiative is to provide meals and social services to the homeless and unemployed community in Chicago.
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Muddy Waters museum to add an outdoor concert space
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Printers Row Was Once The ‘Printing Capital Of The Midwest.’ Its Rich Literary Tradition Lives On: No more publishers are in the neighborhood — but you can find the legacy of the printing industry in bookstores, the Lit Fest and more.
Concept of air taxis that cruise above heavy traffic to be tested in Chicago area next week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Picture this — getting to downtown Chicago from the northwest or southwest suburbs in under 20 minutes shaving hours off your commute.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, such a future might not be so far away. The concept of air taxis is flying into town next week. Air taxis take off like a helicopter, soar like an airplane — and cruise high above bumper-to-bumper traffic. A trip from Chicago to the helipad in southwest suburban Tinley Park is completed in just minutes.Next week, the concept of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles or eVTOLs, will...
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Comments / 0