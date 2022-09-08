ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, IL

How to fix your rotted out deck

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share his expertise on fixing a rotted-out deck. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
wgnradio.com

Remembering Chicago’s fallen officers

Director of the Chicago Police Department Chaplains, Fr. Daniel Brandt, joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. The organization was created so that a memorial, like the ones built in New York City, Washington D.C., and even Dublin, Ireland, can be built in Chicago.
wgnradio.com

Come join the 8th Annual Irish-American Movie Hooley

Actor and Chairman of Hibernian Media, Mike “Houli” Houlihan, joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the 8th Annual Irish American Movie Hooley. The event will take place at participating theaters in Oak Park and Wilmette.
Mashed

Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best

The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
wgnradio.com

Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/10/22) – David Hochberg with Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, and IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke about kitchen and bathroom updates they can help you with so your house is ready to go for the holiday season. Next, IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy joined the show to talk about the IRS hiring 87,000 new employees, the increase in audits and what you can do about it all. Then, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski talked about their Veteran stair lift giveaway they are running for Veterans Day, for more information visit, liftingahero.com. Frank also talks about bathroom accessibility and how to achieve bathroom safety. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
CBS Chicago

Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
wgnradio.com

How one man transformed Chicago into Hollywood

Author Michael Kutza joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his life as captured in his new book, “Starstruck: How I Magically Transformed Chicago into Hollywood for More Than 50 Years.” Later, Michael highlights his upcoming book, “The Crazies” and other future projects.
wgnradio.com

Come help feed homeless and unemployed Chicagoans

Founder and President of the Chicago Help Initiative, Jacqueline C. Hayes, joins Rick Kogan to talk about the organization and its Feeding Hope benefit happening on Thursday, September 15th at the Sports Museum in Water Tower Place from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The mission of the Chicago Help Initiative is to provide meals and social services to the homeless and unemployed community in Chicago.
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Muddy Waters museum to add an outdoor concert space

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Printers Row Was Once The ‘Printing Capital Of The Midwest.’ Its Rich Literary Tradition Lives On: No more publishers are in the neighborhood — but you can find the legacy of the printing industry in bookstores, the Lit Fest and more.
CBS Chicago

Concept of air taxis that cruise above heavy traffic to be tested in Chicago area next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Picture this — getting to downtown Chicago from the northwest or southwest suburbs in under 20 minutes shaving hours off your commute.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, such a future might not be so far away. The concept of air taxis is flying into town next week. Air taxis take off like a helicopter, soar like an airplane — and cruise high above bumper-to-bumper traffic. A trip from Chicago to the helipad in southwest suburban Tinley Park is completed in just minutes.Next week, the concept of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles or eVTOLs, will...
Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
