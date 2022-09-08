We started off this week’s show by chatting with Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke about kitchen and bathroom updates they can help you with so your house is ready to go for the holiday season. Next, IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy joined the show to talk about the IRS hiring 87,000 new employees, the increase in audits and what you can do about it all. Then, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski talked about their Veteran stair lift giveaway they are running for Veterans Day, for more information visit, liftingahero.com. Frank also talks about bathroom accessibility and how to achieve bathroom safety. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

