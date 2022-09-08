As we’ve become aware three alcohol initiatives will appear on Colorado’s November ballot, it’s not unreasonable to wonder why. Is there any persuasive evidence that the state’s beer and liquor regulations smother public access to alcoholic beverages? Not as far as I can see. In fact, there’s virtually no discussion of alcohol policy overheard at bars or restaurants aside from customers’ preferred libations. Now that cocktails have broken through the $10 ceiling, a drink or two can cost more than the price of a bottle. Imbibing alone at home feels more frugal than pathetic.

