coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant
A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado AG Phil Weiser endorsed by current, former Republican and independent officials
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that a slew of current and former Republican and unaffiliated officials are throwing their support behind the Democrat's bid for a second term, including prosecutors, legislators, mayors and county officials. Weiser's endorsers include former Republican state House Speaker Russ George, former Colorado Supreme Court...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: We can't keep treating our teachers like this
When saved by a doctor, thank K-12 teachers. Thank teachers when lawyers uphold justice, architects design great homes or engineers improve the safety of roads. Thank a K-12 teacher for your favorite restaurants and stores. Our society’s high standard of living is not possible without the dedication and sacrifices of...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Little hope for a third party in Colorado
If a truly viable third political party ever were to emerge in the U.S., Colorado would offer as good a test market as any state. The state’s unaffiliated voting bloc — which has mushroomed to a once-unimaginable 45% of all registered voters — dwarfs the percentage of either registered Democrats at 28% or Republicans at 25%. Colorado in fact has one of the highest percentages of unaffiliated voters of all the states.
coloradopolitics.com
HUDSON | Are citizen initiatives serving Coloradans?
As we’ve become aware three alcohol initiatives will appear on Colorado’s November ballot, it’s not unreasonable to wonder why. Is there any persuasive evidence that the state’s beer and liquor regulations smother public access to alcoholic beverages? Not as far as I can see. In fact, there’s virtually no discussion of alcohol policy overheard at bars or restaurants aside from customers’ preferred libations. Now that cocktails have broken through the $10 ceiling, a drink or two can cost more than the price of a bottle. Imbibing alone at home feels more frugal than pathetic.
coloradopolitics.com
Measure to slash Colorado's income tax rate raises least amount but faces no formal opposition
With only two months until the November election, the race to raise money for campaigns is heating up, but a ballot measure seeking to lower the state's income tax rate appears to have cooled off. Colorado Character, the campaign behind Initiative 31 asking voters to reduce the state's income tax...
coloradopolitics.com
CALDARA | Charter schools — separate and unequal
Last week I suggested you vote against any school district’s mill levy override unless it is structured so the district gets portions of the new funding as they meet student improvement milestones. Allow me to add to that: don’t vote for any mill levy override that doesn’t fund all...
