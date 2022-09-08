ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Roanoke Welcomes Navy Musician Home

Amherst County native Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox returned home to Roanoke, Virginia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, in his new role as a lead vocalist with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current. Cox was selected for the rare vacancy in the Navy’s only country/bluegrass ensemble after a competitive audition in November 2021. Like all Navy enlisted […]
ROANOKE, VA
Lynchburg community group to receive $75,000 grant

Want more Lynchburg news? Help us fund a full-time Lynchburg reporter. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg was approved for more than $75,000 in federal funding to offer workforce development programs and establish six-week summer training programs that provide hands-on vocational experiences to high school graduates. “Our program...
LYNCHBURG, VA
White seeks re-election on the Southside Electric Coop Board

William White, Charlotte County native, is seeking re-election to the Southside Electric Cooperative Board. White has served on the board since 2012 and has achieved Credentialed Cooperative Director status. After graduating from Virginia Tech in 1989, he returned to the farm and has been employed by Virginia Farm Bureau as...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin & Pittsylvania Co. CASA program recruiting volunteers

(WSET) — The Franklin & Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community. The program has volunteers from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. These individuals are trained community volunteers that are appointed by...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
BEDFORD, VA
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau of Criminal...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Thousands of rock and roll fans attend Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax Co.

ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans blanketed the grounds of the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County for the kick-off of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Thursday. People gathered from all over the country to attend the festival. Organizers say the experience will be different this year after there were complaints about […]
ALTON, VA
Arrest made in Gretna murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, VA
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M

The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
HURT, VA
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley

Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
WAYNESBORO, VA

