Bears season preview with Jarrett Payton
On episode 40, Kevin Powell is joined by WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton to preview the Bears’ season. Kevin and Jarrett also discuss the new turf at Soldier Field, Ted Phillips’ retirement at the end of the season, and the latest on the Arlington Park project.Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0