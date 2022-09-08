Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Pattern On the Way Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we continue to enjoy the weekend, the weather looks to cooperate with us for outdoor plans. The upper-level low that was over the area Saturday begins to move away into Sunday, which should lead to fewer chances for scattered storms, though a few will still be possible as a weak cold front begins to work its way closer to the area late Sunday. Thus, if you have plans to take a boat ride or have dinner plans, Sunday looks like a good day for them and you can track any isolated storms with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures Sunday should stick around normal, with a high near 90, and low temperatures in the low 70′s. As we start the work week, that front will continue to move closer to the area. The main impacts from this look to be lower humidity during the day, as well as even drier weather, with only minimal chances for rain throughout the week. It still is too early for a big cooldown with our high temperatures, and they look to stay in the upper 80′s throughout the week. With that being said, it is possible our low temperatures next week could cool off a little bit, falling into the mid-to-upper 60′s.
KPLC TV
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
KPLC TV
Power could be out until Saturday afternoon after transmission lines fall in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Over 2,000 Beauregard Electric (BECi) customers are without power Friday after Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Residents in the following areas are affected:. West of DeRidder. Planer Mill Road. Merryville. The Junction. Knight. Evans. BECi said the company...
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
kjas.com
Firemen respond to broken gas pipe
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Shady Lane, at the intersection of Zube Street, shortly after 2:00 on Friday afternoon, when it was reported that a gas pipe had been ruptured. Firemen arrived at the scene to find the gas spewing from...
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
kjas.com
Jasper takes time out to remember 9-11
Local fire departments and citizens of the community joined together on Saturday to remember those that died in the tragic events of 9-11. The ceremony was held at 9:00 on Saturday morning at the 9-11 Memorial on the northwest side of the Jasper County Courthouse in Downtown Jasper. Groups participating...
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
Port Arthur News
Trial nears for cold case where victim was found in Neches River off Old Ferry Road
A man accused in the 1988 homicide of a woman whose body was found in Port Arthur is scheduled to stand trial Monday — three years after being arrested in connection to the cold case. The trial for Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, of Warren, will begin Monday in the Jefferson...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
KPLC TV
Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans. Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Power...
kjas.com
Rural Jasper Co awaits broadband as Phelan says service soon for 3k in Jefferson Co
Rural Jasper County residents and businesses are awaiting the arrival of broadband internet service. Meanwhile, Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan says that approximately 3,000 homes in rural Jefferson County will soon gain broadband service from Spectrum Communications. According to Phelan, it’s part of Spectrum's “Multiyear Rural Digital Opportunity...
ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
KTBS
Many man dies in single-vehicle accident
KEACHI, La. - One man died in a single-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish Thursday afternoon. State police say Eric Sweet, 34, of Many was southbound on Louisiana Highway 5 near Keachi when his pickup ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjas.com
Driver in two-county pursuit has now been charged
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby on Monday identified the driver in a Friday morning pursuit that began in Sabine County and ended at the Newton city limits with shots fired. Burby says 21-year-old Emily Schandua is currently free from jail under a $10,000.00 bond. According to Burby, Schandua was charged...
Teenager arrested following video of 'horrific incident' at West Brook High School, Councilman Mike Getz says
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont city councilman is calling for state and national-level change after what he describes as a "horrific incident" at West Brook High School. “A student was brutally beaten in one of the boy's restrooms while other students watched,” Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post.
83-year-old man electrocuted at Buckner Calder Woods after coming in contact with downed powerline
BEAUMONT, Texas — An 83-year-old man was electrocuted at a Beaumont senior living community on Sunday. It happened at Buckner Calder Woods. Officials told 12News the 83-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed powerline shortly after 8:30 a.m. Calder Woods is located at 7080 Calder...
KFDM-TV
Officers shoot out tires, stop driver who fled at speeds of 90-100 mph in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby - On September 9, 2022, at approximately1006 hours, Newton County Dispatchers were contacted by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher and informed that there is a pursuit currently in progress on Hwy 87 Southbound headed to Newton County. Deputies were dispatched to...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
