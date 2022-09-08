Sister of Ohio Man Fatally Shot While Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home Says Investigation Was 'Rushed'

When a woman started choking in a restaurant, help was close by. Richard Irwin was in the right place during Sarah Schlereth’s moment of need. He was waiting for a food order at Mann Meats in Florissant, Missouri, when Sarah, a stranger, walked up to him and his wife, Doretta, who said she could tell something was wrong. Surveillance video shows Richard performing the Heimlich maneuver on Sarah. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

FLORISSANT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO