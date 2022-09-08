Sister of Ohio Man Fatally Shot While Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home Says Investigation Was 'Rushed'

Read full article on original website
Dad Confesses He Faked Kidnapping Story for More Attention on His Stolen Car: Cops
Cops say a Houston man has confessed to lying to authorities after they say he fabricated a story that his infant child was inside his car when it was stolen early Thursday morning in hopes that the police would search for his vehicle quicker. Anthony Gray, 38, called 911 just...
Jewelry Store Staff Fights Back When 6 Suspects Attempt Smash and Grab: Report
When would-be thieves raided their jewelry store, these employees fought back. Video provided to KCBS TV shows how the staff at St Vincent Jewelry Center in Beverly Hills reacted when six people entered the store and reportedly started smashing glass cases. Not only did they push the cases to protect themselves, they started throwing things at the alleged thieves, who according to the general manager, didn’t get away with any merchandise. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Slain Cobb County deputies remembered as heroes
Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski was inspired to join the Army after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Deputy Marshal...
Hundreds Turn Out to Finish Slain Jogger Eliza Fletcher's Last Morning Run in Memphis
Last Friday around 4:30 a.m., Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while taking her morning jog in Memphis. One week later a huge crowd gathered in the pre-dawn hours to run the same route to the end, in memory of the slain teacher and mother of two. Fletcher’s friends wanted...
Woman Thanks Man Who Performed Heimlich Maneuver on Her in Missouri Restaurant
When a woman started choking in a restaurant, help was close by. Richard Irwin was in the right place during Sarah Schlereth’s moment of need. He was waiting for a food order at Mann Meats in Florissant, Missouri, when Sarah, a stranger, walked up to him and his wife, Doretta, who said she could tell something was wrong. Surveillance video shows Richard performing the Heimlich maneuver on Sarah. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
California Jewelry Store Staff Takes On 6 Suspects Trying to Pull Off Smash and Grab Robbery: Report
When would-be thieves tried raiding a California jewelry store, they were met with employees who decided to fight back. Video provided to KCBS-TV shows how the staff at St Vincent Jewelry Center in Beverly Hills reacted when six people entered the store and reportedly started smashing glass cases. Not only...
California Mom Concerned ‘Peeping Tom’ Used Drone to Spy on Daughter
This Southern California mother is understandably concerned after spotting a drone hovering near her daughter’s balcony. She told KCBS’ Michelle Gile it’s not the first time they spotted the device near their home. After calling police and posting about the incident on Next Door, many residents feared criminals were using them to scope out houses and were curious about their rights. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Grandma Makes Plea for Tandem Bike Stolen From Her and Grandson With Special Needs to Be Returned
An Ohio grandmother is pleading with the public to help her locate a tandem bike that she says was stolen from her home that she uses with her grandson who has special needs, according to 13 ABC. Janelle Wright says she and her grandson, Caleb Hooten, 12, ride the bike...
