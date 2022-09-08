ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Rallies Behind Traffic Way Businesses After Vandalism

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyKhZ_0hnXQ2oH00

The Raconteur Room and Honey Bronde Salon were broken into on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:34 a.m.

ATASCADERO — In the early hours of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:34 a.m., both The Raconteur Room and Honey Bronde Salon were broken into by forced entry. Both the community of Atascadero and local businesses have shown up to show support since Saturday morning.

Tyler Clark, the owner of The Raconteur Room, stated that according to cameras, after attempting to break into Traffic Records, the perpetrator then bashed in his bar’s door.

“[He] bashed in my door, threw kegs into the bar, threw our ashtray that’s out back, full of cigarettes, all over the bar. Threw a pallet into the bar. Threw kegs, like we have some empty kegs out back to be returned to the distributors, tossed them all over like they were some sort of shot put in the Olympics or something,” continued Clark. “Luckily, nothing super major got broken.”

After posting about the break-in on social media and getting a few tips, Clark found footage of the perpetrator at The Raconteur Room earlier that night. Clark is currently in contact with the officer who filed the report, and the authorities know who committed the vandalism.

“The silver lining was, we posted about it, and we’ve had just a crazy response from, you know, the community,” Clark said. “We had like a big day Saturday. A lot of people we haven’t seen in a while came in to show support. We’ve had a lot of other businesses around reaching out to see if we need any help. So that was really cool to see.”

Two doors down, Honey Bronde Salon was also notified of a break-in Saturday morning. Owner Brittany Tenhaeff said she received notice of the break-in from the police at 2:45 a.m.

“Both of my doors were broken. At first, I wasn’t sure exactly what was going on,” said Tenhaeff. “I walked in; there was blood all the way through the salon. He had broken through the back door. He came through the back and then kicked out the front [glass door].”

The perpetrator apparently cut himself while kicking out the salon’s front door made of glass and left a blood trail throughout her business on his return to the business’s back door. He also bled in the rear parking lot before vacating the area.

Aside from a few hair products being taken and the broken doors, Tenhaeff said there was no other damage to her salon.

“We’ve never had any issues,” Clark said. “We’ve never had cops have to come to our bar. We’ve never had anything, so I just want people to know that Atascadero is a fun, safe place to go out and have a drink and watch a band and grab a record and get your hair cut.”

Appropriate burglary and vandalism charges will be filed with the SLO County District Attorney’s Office once more information is released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XokTp_0hnXQ2oH00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Police hosting gun buyback event

‘Groceries For Guns’ incentivizes residents to reduce number of firearms in the community. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is hosting its first gun buyback event, “Groceries For Guns,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot, located at 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo. The purpose of the event is to incentivize residents to assist in creating a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Atascadero News

Power Outages Effect Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Reports have come in that many businesses in Atascadero have lost power. At 1:50 p.m. Atascadero News was notified that The Atascadero Post Office had lost power. At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Atascadero Post Office lost power. It then came back on after the...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Fire Holding Live Fire Training

PASO ROBLES — Later this month the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be performing a live fire training. The exercise will be held on Sept. 22 at 2955 Union Road. This training is the culmination of a five-week intensive in-house fire academy, in which students will be able to practice some of the various skill sets they have learned under realistic conditions in a safe environment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Shot Put#Salon#Atascadero Rallies#The Raconteur Room#Traffic Records
Paso Robles Daily News

Firefighters plan live fire training at property on Union Road

– On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will be performing a live fire training exercise at 2955 Union Road. This training is the culmination of a five-week intensive in-house fire academy, in which students will be able to practice some of the various skill sets they have learned under realistic conditions, in a safe environment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Times

Nipomo searches for missing teenager

A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
NIPOMO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
ATASCADERO, CA
mustangnews.net

Renting in SLO? Local group works to raise awareness of renters’ rights with this handbook

Ethan Stan was nearly evicted when he was a graduate student at UC Berkeley. His landlord put pressure on him and his girlfriend, suggesting they had lived in their apartment a while and should leave so the landlord could complete repairs. Eventually his girlfriend, now wife, said “hell no,” Stan said. His girlfriend at the time emailed the city of Berkeley, which ended up having a rent stabilization board that helped resolve the issue.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy