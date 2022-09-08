Saint Vincent College to break ground for new recreation and athletic center

Saint Vincent College is set to break ground Friday for its new Dunlap Family Recreation and Athletic Center.

The new 72,000-square-foot building will be located near the Fred Rogers Center on the college’s campus in Unity. It will include facilities for recreation and exercise, intramural athletic competition and varsity athletic practice.

Features include cardio and circuit training equipment and a recreational track as well as instruction rooms for yoga, Pilates and other fitness classes.

The center also will offer a health and wellness pavilion and an athletic training center for medical therapy and treatment.

A health café and flexible meeting space are intended to support educational, cultural, civic and recreational programming for the Latrobe area community.

Earlier this year, college officials said the Dunlap Center was expected to cost about $18 million.

The center is named for its lead donors, Anna, Tim and Teri Dunlap, the late Ed Dunlap and their families. Ed Dunlap founded Canonsburg-based commercial roofing and flooring contractor CentiMark Corp. Tim Dunlap is the company’s president and CEO.

State funding includes a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.