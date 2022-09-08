ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Saint Vincent College to break ground for new recreation and athletic center

By Jeff Himler
 3 days ago
Saint Vincent College is set to break ground Friday for its new Dunlap Family Recreation and Athletic Center.

The new 72,000-square-foot building will be located near the Fred Rogers Center on the college’s campus in Unity. It will include facilities for recreation and exercise, intramural athletic competition and varsity athletic practice.

Features include cardio and circuit training equipment and a recreational track as well as instruction rooms for yoga, Pilates and other fitness classes.

The center also will offer a health and wellness pavilion and an athletic training center for medical therapy and treatment.

A health café and flexible meeting space are intended to support educational, cultural, civic and recreational programming for the Latrobe area community.

Earlier this year, college officials said the Dunlap Center was expected to cost about $18 million.

The center is named for its lead donors, Anna, Tim and Teri Dunlap, the late Ed Dunlap and their families. Ed Dunlap founded Canonsburg-based commercial roofing and flooring contractor CentiMark Corp. Tim Dunlap is the company’s president and CEO.

State funding includes a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
Norwin student to be recognized at New York City Down syndrome event

A Norwin High School junior will be recognized in New York City’s Times Square on Sept. 17 as part of an event to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. A photo of Eli Passarelli, 17, of North Huntingdon, will be flashed onto a giant screen for about six seconds during an hourlong montage of about 500 photos of children, teens and adults from all states, showing the many faces of those with Down syndrome, said Michelle Sagan, a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society.
Former WVU, IUP coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at 84

Frank Cignetti Sr., whose playing and coaching career spanned 50 years at IUP, Leechburg, Pitt, West Virginia and, finally, back to IUP where he enjoyed his greatest success, died Saturday. He was 84. A 2013 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, his coaching legacy might be defined best...
Greensburg Salem focuses on failed cooling units at high school, two elementary schools

Greensburg Salem School District has faulty air-conditioning and cooling equipment at the high school and two of its three elementary schools. The school board is expected at its meeting Wednesday to seek bids to update the most critical units while district administrators have recommended a feasibility study to take a multi-year look at addressing a range of building concerns.
Penn-Trafford sets course to win another field hockey title

It’s been an unusual start of the field hockey season for Penn-Trafford coach Cindy Dutt. Illnesses have kept numerous players and coach Cindy Dutt away from practices. Despite the absences, Penn-Trafford is 2-1 with wins against Peters Township and Mt. Lebanon, both Class 3A teams, before falling to Class 3A three-time champion Pine-Richland. Numerous starters were missing against Pine-Richland.
Out & About: Westmoreland Historical Society toasts houses of worship tour

Westmoreland Historical Society traditionally hosts an annual house tour, featuring notable Greensburg-area residences. This year’s tour, scheduled for Sept. 17, features a different sort of dwelling — five historic houses of worship along Main Street in Greensburg. Organizers decided it was too soon, post-pandemic, to ask homeowners to open their doors to large groups of people.
Flight 93 memorial attendees aim to foster knowledge in future generations

Connie Hasenei stood strong under the dark, gray clouds covering Somerset County Sunday morning, her message ringing clear: Keep the memory of Sept. 11, 2001, alive. Hasenei, speaking to a crowd gathered on a rain-soaked field at the Flight 93 National Memorial to honor the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that rocked the nation, carefully weaved the story of her great aunt, Patricia Cushing, who was aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it was taken over by hijackers that morning.
Public art installation to add vibrancy, joy to Aspinwall

A public mural in Aspinwall will tout the best of the borough and is expected to spur similar art projects to boost pride and aesthetics. Spearheaded by the advocacy group, Aspinwall Neighbors, the mural is being painted on the Field Avenue playground pavilion through a series of weekly workshops that are all hands on-deck.
Irwin church to celebrate 150th anniversary; founded by Swedish immigrants

A Lutheran church in Irwin founded by Swedish immigrants 150 years ago will celebrate its landmark anniversary Sunday morning with a special service. Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 612 Chestnut St., will celebrate the anniversary at its 11:15 a.m. service with Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Refreshments will be served before the service.
