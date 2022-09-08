Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Fans Brawled in the Stands and Streets During Eagles Game
VIDEO: Lions fans fight during season-opener against Eagles.
Five-Star Target Reacts To JJ McCarthy's Play
Michigan could get back into the mix with several offensive recruits if the offense looks like it has tonight.
Kansas City Chiefs working out kicker with Harrison Butker hurt
The Kansas City Chiefs are working out kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday in the event that Harrison Butker’s ankle injury
Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
Twitter Reacts to Lions Loss: At Least It Wasn't a Blowout
The Detroit Lions only lost by three points to a team that soundly defeated them last season.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
