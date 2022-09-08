ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.
