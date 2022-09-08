Sun Prairie West girls golf adds another conference win

Despite 2022 being Sun Prairie West's first year of girls golf competition, the Wolves have garnered invites to some challenging and exciting tournaments this season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Wolves headed down to the University of Wisconsin's University Ridge Golf Course for the Brookfield Central Invitational. The test proved to be a strong one as the Wolves finished 10th of the 12 teams with a team score of 384.

Union Grove claimed first place with a team score of 315, followed by a tie between Middleton and Westosha Central for second at 322 and a tie at fourth between Waunakee and Arrowhead for fourth at 334.

Senior Sophia Royle led the way for the Wolves with a score of 91. Fellow senior Rebecca Perko wasn't close behind with a 94. Sophia's sister, Isabel, had her highest stroke total of the season with a 98 to finish third for West. Senior Asya Flood turned in a 101 and junior Olivia Norton closed things out with a 138.

The Wolves technically had a conference meet the following day at Krueger-Haskell golf course in Beloit, but both Beloit Memorial and Madison West brought just one golfer each.

Sun Prairie West was the only team with enough members to produce a team score, a 378.

Isabel Royle returned to stellar form in this one, shooting an 80 to be the day's medalist. Beloit Junior Sarah Ramsden was the only other golfer on the day to shoot in the 80s, putting up an 83 on her home course.

Sophia Royle finished third with a 90, followed by Perko with a 96 and Flood with a 112. Norton closed it out with a 136.

This week has been hectic for the Wolves, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Sun Prairie West will hit the road once again on Friday, Sept. 9 for an invitational at Lake Windsor Golf Club.

Next week will be jam-packed once again. It starts off with a Big Eight conference match against La Follette and Verona on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Edelweiss Golf Course. The next day is an invitational at Portage Country Club. The Wolves will wrap up the week with an invitational at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 17.