Zogg’s Restaurant Group Named as New Tenant in Nicola Pizza Outpost

Zogg’s Restaurant Group – which currently operates four establishments – will be adding a fifth restaurant to its portfolio around January 2023, when the group takes over the storefront currently occupied by Nicola Pizza at 71 Rehoboth Ave.

Chris Jacona, co-owner of Zogg’s Restaurant Group, confirmed the news in a phone conversation with What Now Philadelphia , but stopped short of commenting further, saying the company wanted to respect the fact that Nicola Pizza isn’t done serving the community, and should be recognized as such.

Meanwhile, in an email sent to Delaware Business Times , Dr. Michael Trahos – a representative of the Trahos family which owns several blocks in the area – said , “I felt that the Jacona brothers [Chris and Anthony] would be the perfect fit for 71 Rehoboth Avenue and I am so pleased that they will be the ones taking over such an iconic location in the ocean block of Rehoboth Beach,” adding, “Zogg’s has become a great success as both the local community and tourists have gravitated to the popular Key West-themed restaurant for the past 22 years.”

In addition to its flagship Zogg’s Raw Bar & Grill, Zogg’s Restaurant Group also owns and operates Sea Hogg, The Wheelhouse, and Bushels Crab House & Seafood. Whether or not 71 Rehoboth Ave. will serve as a second outpost of one of these brands or something entirely different is yet to be seen.

