Time for the Liberal Progressive Democrats who support the Biden Administration's open border politics to suffer the consequences. Just like the border states have been dealing with. Time to fire up an Express Lane to Liberal Progressive Democrat Controlled cities all over the Nation.
Just another non-political woman in government.If she was realistic she would know BIDEN IS AT FAULT,not Texas or Arizona. Tell her to Cry a River to her president joe.
Libs never uttered the words border problem until they got a very small dose of illegals coming to their states. Keep those busses moving !!
Related
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
RELATED PEOPLE
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This Year
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow
Migrants bussed to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Most Devastating News About Georgia Investigation—He Must Be Freaking Out
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 48