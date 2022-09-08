I'm not surprised. Fetterman is a racist. In 2013, a young black man was jogging through Fetterman's neighborhood. Fetterman grabbed his loaded gun and chased this young man for no reason. 😡
wow and they say republicans are the racist ones but reading that and the fact he chased and held a black guy at gunpoint because he heard fireworks kinda argues Dems are just as bad or even worse SMH
damn USA wake up! these communist libs are so embarrassing. we should be better than this. thanks obama for dividing us and biden to continue the destruction
Related
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
MSNBC guest says Queen Elizabeth would have a lot more 'legitimacy' if she ‘vocally’ led on racial justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 46