Cecil County, MD

County council confirms Shon McCollum as Director of Finance

By By Matt Hubbard
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QE7eE_0hnXOvBr00

ELKTON — On Tuesday, the County Council confirmed Fallston-based Shon McCollum as the new Director of Finance after his predecessor, James Appel, accepted a new job position as Vice President of Axiom, a political consulting firm.

“Mr. McCollum’s work experience features more than 30 years of progressive leadership within the world of finance and I have full confidence Mr. McCollum’s ability to fill the role of Finance Director and continue our efforts to build a well-qualified and efficient government,” said Director of Administration Steve Overbay on behalf of County Executive Danielle Hornberger.

McCollum comes to the county after a stint as the Financial Planning & Analysis Director at Flywheel Digital, an international internet-marketing company, and over 15 years as the Financial Planning & Analysis Director at Prometric, a global assessment services provider. In both positions, McCollum was responsible for managing large teams and the budgets of companies with offices around the world.

During the council work session, council members asked McCollum questions about his background in finance. Council President Bob Meffley asked if McCollum has any experience with government finance to which McCollum said no and explained that he only has commercial finance experience.

“I have been blessed with many opportunities in my life, having been adopted and brought to this country at a young age and given the opportunity to educate and challenge myself,” said McCollum. “So I feel the need to serve the citizens of Cecil County to the best of my abilities to pay back the debt I owe.”

The council confirmed McCollum in a 4-0 vote with the absence of Bill Coutz. In parting words, James Appel said it was an honor working with the Hornberger administration as the Finance Director.

“It was an honor to serve the administration and we got a lot of good work done during my time as Finance Director,” said Appel. “From lowering income taxes, to working with property taxes and supporting public schools, we did a lot of wonderful things.”

