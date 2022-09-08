ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado school ratings: More schools earn low scores

By Melanie Asmar
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XA0BB_0hnXOuJ800

Fewer Colorado schools earned top ratings this year — and 31% more earned one of the state’s two lowest ratings — after three years of pandemic-interrupted schooling, according to preliminary ratings released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.

Of Colorado’s more than 1,870 schools, 175 earned one of the two lowest ratings, up from 134 schools that had one of the two lowest ratings last year.

Thirteen school districts also earned one of the two lowest ratings, up from four last year. The 13 districts include three in the metro area: Mapleton, Englewood, and Sheridan.

Low-rated schools and districts qualify for additional financial assistance and advice from state education officials. But repeated low ratings put schools and districts at risk of state intervention if their student test scores don’t improve.

Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in a press release that the ratings, known officially as the School Performance Framework reports, mirror the state literacy and math test scores on which they are largely based. Test scores fell during the pandemic.

“The frameworks demonstrate the same thing we saw with our assessment results — that we still have work to do to rebuild following the pandemic,” Anthes said.

What state officials call the accountability clock — a timeline for struggling schools and districts to show improvement or face intervention — has been on hold since state testing was suspended in 2020.

This school year is a transition year, with schools receiving ratings that might serve as a warning but won’t be used to add schools to the clock or move schools further along. Schools that have been on the clock can use a good rating to make a case for getting off, but schools with poor ratings will have another year to improve before facing consequences.

Lawmakers increased school transformation grant funding 50% this year to a total of $6 million and will allow more schools to apply for that funding. Schools also have access to federal COVID relief money they can use for tutoring and other help for students.

About 17% of schools and 39% of school districts had so little testing data the state did not assign a rating. That’s higher than in years past.

How schools under state orders fared

The State Board of Education can still use this year’s ratings to order new interventions in schools and districts already under improvement orders from the State Board of Education. These schools and districts have had at least five years of low ratings.

Twelve schools and one district, Adams 14 in Commerce City, are already under state orders. The 12 schools include three in Aurora, three in Pueblo, two in Adams 14, two in Denver, one in Monte Vista, and one in Colorado Springs.

The Adams 14 district, which has tested the limits of the state’s accountability system, has had low ratings since 2010, and this year saw a further drop in its rating. Central Elementary, which has its own separate state improvement plan, dropped another level to the lowest this year.

In total, five of the district’s 11 schools earned one of the two lowest ratings. But two Adams 14 schools that previously had low ratings earned an improved rating this year: Rose Hill Elementary and Lestor Arnold, the district’s alternative high school.

Under a new superintendent, district and union leaders last year criticized the state’s accountability system as inequitable. Students in the district face so many challenges outside the classroom, leaders say, that learning takes more time. Teachers have to address hunger, safety, and trauma first.

Additionally, more than half of Adams 14 students are learning English as a second language, one of the highest percentages in the state. Past administrations faced federal investigations for discriminating against them.

More recently, leaders have tried to correct that record, including by restoring some bilingual education and describing the students as linguistically gifted. However, those students were also the most likely to suffer under disruptions during COVID shutdowns when schools didn’t offer the normal amount of English language development classes and had to change how they offered support for students.

In Aurora, Aurora Central High School earned a lower rating this year than in the past. The district recently created an arts magnet program on the same campus that will include a path at Aurora Central for students studying the arts.

The two other Aurora schools under state orders, Gateway High School and North Middle School, stayed the same, each earning one of the two lowest ratings once again. So did Abraham Lincoln High School in Denver, which is also under state orders.

Only three of the 12 schools with state orders saw their ratings improve: Manual High School in Denver, and Central High and Minnequa Elementary schools in the Pueblo City 60 district. Bill Metz Elementary School in the Monte Vista district earned a high rating for the second year in a row, which means it could request to be removed from the clock.

How ratings are calculated

Each public school in Colorado receives an annual state rating. Student growth, or how much progress students make year over year on state tests compared with peers with previously similar scores, counts more toward the ratings than does how many students scored at grade level. For high schools, data such as graduation and dropout rates also factor into the ratings.

Colorado last issued ratings in 2019 that were based on state math and literacy tests from that spring. State tests were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and limited in 2021. This past spring was the first time since 2019 that students in grades three through 11 took the full battery of tests, known as the Colorado Measures of Academic Success or CMAS.

The 2021 state ratings were based on 2019 state test scores, though schools and districts could request that the state raise their ratings based on other data.

Colorado issues each public school one of four ratings, ranging from performance plan, the highest, followed by improvement plan, priority improvement plan, and turnaround plan, the lowest. School districts receive similar ratings, though the highest performing districts can earn a rating of distinction plan.

Schools and districts rated priority improvement or turnaround are put on a state watchlist and have five years to show improvement.

This year, 54% of Colorado schools earned the highest rating, down from 69% in 2019. Another 17% of schools have the second-highest rating this year, down from 21%.

The percentage of schools with one of the two lowest ratings increased to 9% from 7%.

More than half of schools maintained the same rating from 2021 final ratings to this year’s preliminary ratings. Overall, about 15% of schools’ ratings decreased, while about 10% increased.

Colorado’s school accountability system is currently undergoing a wide-ranging performance audit ordered by lawmakers. The audit is meant to ask whether the system improves student outcomes, hurts certain student groups, or influences teaching practices in negative ways, among other questions. Results are expected in November.

Erica Meltzer and Yesenia Robles contributed reporting. Kae Petrin contributed data analysis.

Melanie Asmar is a senior reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, covering Denver Public Schools. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Some Colorado schools cancel class amid high heat forecast

Record-breaking heat in Colorado this week has prompted public schools without air conditioning to close or announce plans to send students home early.More than 30 Denver schools are calling “heat days,” according to a district press release. Most schools are releasing students early Wednesday and Thursday, but four schools are closing altogether for at least one day this week.They include:Godsman Elementary was closed Tuesday.Columbine Elementary will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.Knapp...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Access to mental health school staff is declining in NJ, report finds

Black and Latinx students in New Jersey have less access to school mental health staff today than they did a decade ago, a troubling trend found in a study released this week as the need for such services intensified after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.In the last 10 years, as access to mental health staff in schools declined for Black and Latinx students, it increased for white and Asian American...
MENTAL HEALTH
Chalkbeat

Michigan school turnaround program helped, report says

Michigan’s lowest performing schools struggled last school year, even as pandemic-related challenges such as quarantines lessened, but their problems might have been worse without the extra resources and support provided under a state turnaround program.Those were among the findings of Michigan State University researchers studying the efficacy of the partnership model, the state program developed to help improve schools with the lowest test scores, attendance, and graduation rates. In a report released...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Chalkbeat

Seven finalists named for Colorado Teacher of the Year

Colorado’s seven 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists include three teachers from metro Denver districts, one from Colorado Springs, one from Fort Collins, and two from rural districts.The state education department announced the finalists Thursday and will pick a winner by the end of October. The Teacher of the Year represents Colorado in the national Teacher of the Year competition, becomes a member of a state advisory panel called the Commissioner’s...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

16 Michigan back-to-school stories with news you can use

Hey, Michiganders (er, Michiganians)! It’s officially the first day of school in Michigan for districts and charters that didn’t get the OK from the state to start early. The back to school shopping is all done, all the supplies are in the backpacks, and the kids are back in the classroom. Now it’s time to turn our focus to news you’ll need to know heading into this 2022-23 school year.Here, we’ve...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

More Colorado districts screen students for dyslexia

As the state’s dyslexia screening pilot program enters its second year, several Colorado districts are rolling out their own screening programs to flag children at risk for the learning disability. The 29,000-student Boulder Valley district will screen all kindergarteners for dyslexia this spring, after piloting the screening tool at some elementary schools for two years. The Denver district, Colorado’s largest, began screening students in kindergarten through second grade at five schools last...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Illinois families must again prove need for school meals

Illinois families will once again have to prove that they are eligible for free and reduced-price school meals — signaling the end of a pandemic-era program that allowed schools to provide free meals to all students. Some Illinois students will continue to receive free or reduced-price breakfast, lunch, and after-school snacks but will have to submit information to local schools to see if they qualify, the state department of education announced on Friday.During...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#High School#Bilingual Education#K12
Chalkbeat

Michigan test scores down sharply from pre-pandemic

Student scores on Michigan’s standardized test are sharply down from before the pandemic, underlining the severe academic toll of virtual learning and other COVID-related disruptions and traumas.Last spring, 41.5% of third-graders statewide scored at least proficient in math on the exam, known as the M-STEP. That’s a decline of 5.2 percentage points from 2019, the last time the test was given before COVID-19 shuttered classrooms.In English language arts, 41.6% of third-graders...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What we learned about Michigan’s child care crisis

In May, the nonprofit journalism site MuckRock and several Michigan newsrooms published their initial findings on Michigan’s child care crisis, including the high number of facility closures during the pandemic.We invited Michiganders to tell us about their experiences on both sides of the child care industry — as a parent trying to find care for their child or as a provider trying to stay in business.We received more than 170 responses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan’s child care crisis worse than estimated

It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child.None of the children had life jackets or...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee school library law’s expanded scope puts burden on teachers

On a large colorful rug, several schoolchildren sat with their legs crossed. Others stretched out on their stomachs. All were poring over pages and unraveling words and stories from books like “Pete the Cat,” “Time for Breakfast,” and “The Tiny Seed.” It’s reading time in Tahna White’s kindergarten classroom.Her self-funded library collection anchors a joyful and eye-catching corner of her teaching space at Lowrance K-8 School in Memphis. Minutes earlier, her students...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Chalkbeat

America is set to return to a broken school funding system

This is the first in a two-part project on school funding. Read the second piece — focusing on New York state’s disconnect between spending and test scores — here.Deirdre Pilch has spent much of her career as an educator frustrated. The superintendent of schools in Greeley, Colorado — a high-poverty district 50 miles north of Denver — has never felt she’s had the money to provide students the education they deserve.Remarkably, it...
GREELEY, CO
Chalkbeat

What education questions do you have for Colorado’s next governor?

Leer en español.Elections are just around the corner, and the winners will have lots of work to do to help students, teachers, and families deal with major education challenges: disrupted learning, derailed college plans, expensive child care. We want your help to make sure our election coverage answers the most important questions you have about Colorado preschool, K-12 schools, and higher education. Please take the survey below and let us know: What...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Memphis’ Melissa Collins named Tennessee Teacher of the Year

Fresh from being named Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, Memphis second-grade educator Melissa Collins credits her family and 21 years in the classroom for preparing her to represent a profession that badly needs recharging.Her father, she recalls, taught her how to compete as a young athlete, while her mother’s dying words in February were to “keep it moving.” And as a national leader in STEAM education, Collins has inspired both...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

How to apply for Indiana’s new tutoring grants

Some Indiana students who live in poverty and performed below proficiency on state testing will soon be able to apply for the state’s new tutoring scholarships that provide up to $1,000 for tutoring in reading and math. State officials announced Wednesday that families will be able to apply online for the scholarships starting Oct. 1. To do so, they will need to make an account on IndianaLearns.org. Students who qualify based on their...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

5 things to know as Michigan kids return to school

A new school year comes with education policy changes for Michigan’s 1.4 million schoolchildren.Those changes affect who’s teaching them, what’s served in their cafeterias, who can step onto their school buses, and more.Here are five changes taking effect this year.More retired educators returning to schoolsA new state law is making it easier for retirees to return to work at any school in any position while continuing to collect their full pensions....
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

COVID protocols for Michigan school districts

Masks, COVID tests and quarantines are going out of style this back-to-school season. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened its COVID guidelines for K-12 schools just in time for the start of school in Michigan. But many Michigan districts were already taking steps toward the way things were before the pandemic. This school year, many districts will abandon masking requirements, routine COVID testing for asymptomatic people, and quarantine requirements for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee delays giving schools A-F letter grades — again

For a fifth straight year, Tennessee has delayed its plan to start giving A-F grades to its 1,800-plus public schools.Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn notified district leaders Wednesday about her decision for another pause, which she blamed on inconsistency in data caused by three straight years of pandemic-related disruptions across the state.Specifically, Schwinn cited uneven participation rates of students taking state tests under the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, known as TCAP. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

New York sees disconnect between school funding, test scores

This is the second in a two-part project on school funding. Read the first piece — focusing on national data on whether students in poverty receive adequate funding for their education — here.New York state leads the country in spending on public schools, and it’s not particularly close. In 2020, the state spent over $25,000 per public school student, $4,000 more than its closest competition, Connecticut. For many of the state’s elected...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy