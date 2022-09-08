ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

WRGB

Friday Night Lights: Week Two Matchups

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Christian Brothers Academy brings their top ranked team to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake for a top 15 matchup. For the Brothers, they’re coming off last year's Sectional Title and are already 1-0 this year with a 55-0 win over the La Salle Institute. On the other side of the field, this is the Spartans first game of the year after finishing last season with a 9-2 overall record.
Saratoga Springs, NY
Albany, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Albany, NY
wamc.org

Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York

This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Vaughn Woodworth

SARATOGA SPRINGS — With heavy hearts the Woodworth family announces the passing of their beloved Vaughn, 85, who departed peacefully at the Saratoga Hospital on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Vaughn was born on July 27, 1937 and raised in Saratoga Springs, son of the late Daniel and Louise Woodworth....
earnthenecklace.com

Craig Gold Leaving CBS 6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?

Craig Gold surprised CBS 6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcasting. While there are still some months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB CBS 6 in this Craig Gold wiki.
ALBANY, NY

