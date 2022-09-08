Read full article on original website
WNYT
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Ballston Spa vs Colonie
Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week took us to Colonie as the Raiders played host to Ballston Spa. The Scotties are opening some eyes with a 2-0 start to the season after a dominating 43-0 win over Colonie Friday night. See highlights and post-game reaction.
Guilderland dominates Averill Park, 42-20
Guilderland opening their season with a home game at Mohonasen, while their turf is finished. Taking on 1-0 Averill park.
WRGB
Friday Night Lights: Week Two Matchups
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Christian Brothers Academy brings their top ranked team to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake for a top 15 matchup. For the Brothers, they’re coming off last year's Sectional Title and are already 1-0 this year with a 55-0 win over the La Salle Institute. On the other side of the field, this is the Spartans first game of the year after finishing last season with a 9-2 overall record.
Albany businessman presented Henry Johnson Award
Mayor Sheehan amongst others presented the sixth annual Henry Johnson Award for distinguished community service. The award was presented to Angelo "Justice" Maddox Jr.
Sudden Death! After One Year, Deathwish Coffee Pulls the Plug in Saratoga
A little more than one year since opening up their retail store in Saratoga County, owners of the popular coffee spot are pulling the plug on their retail store. Deathwish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated brews and snarky 'tudes, is a huge hit with residents throughout the Capital Region and beyond who crave a little kick of caffeine in the morning.
The origins of Capital Region community names
Have you ever wondered how a city or town got its name? Why is Albany called Albany? Or where did the name Rensselaer come from?
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
wamc.org
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
125 Albany firefighters honor retired lieutenant
Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee.
Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Hudson Valley
Two top-prize winning tickets were sold in New York State for the Sept. 7 evening Take 5 drawing, one of which was in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Vaughn Woodworth
SARATOGA SPRINGS — With heavy hearts the Woodworth family announces the passing of their beloved Vaughn, 85, who departed peacefully at the Saratoga Hospital on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Vaughn was born on July 27, 1937 and raised in Saratoga Springs, son of the late Daniel and Louise Woodworth....
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
earnthenecklace.com
Craig Gold Leaving CBS 6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?
Craig Gold surprised CBS 6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcasting. While there are still some months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB CBS 6 in this Craig Gold wiki.
ZZ Top Makes A Stop at The Palace Theatre on October 14th; Enter To Win Tickets
ZZ Top will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany on October 14th as a part of their 2022 Raw Whisky Tour! If you've been craving that sweet southern rock, you won't want to miss this awesome concert event!. ZZ Top was formed in Houston, Texas in 1969 and...
Amsterdam woman wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
An Amsterdam woman has won $1 million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The New York Lottery said Valerie Kevlin claimed her prize X Series: 20X scratch-off ticket around August 30.
