Pedal Through The Adirondack Mountains This Fall
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of Upstate New York, keep reading to learn more.
Guilderland dominates Averill Park, 42-20
Guilderland opening their season with a home game at Mohonasen, while their turf is finished. Taking on 1-0 Averill park.
Cruise into Mayfield for a fall harvest
The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Ballston Spa vs Colonie
Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week took us to Colonie as the Raiders played host to Ballston Spa. The Scotties are opening some eyes with a 2-0 start to the season after a dominating 43-0 win over Colonie Friday night. See highlights and post-game reaction.
Friday Night Lights: Week Two Matchups
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Christian Brothers Academy brings their top ranked team to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake for a top 15 matchup. For the Brothers, they’re coming off last year's Sectional Title and are already 1-0 this year with a 55-0 win over the La Salle Institute. On the other side of the field, this is the Spartans first game of the year after finishing last season with a 9-2 overall record.
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Sudden Death! After One Year, Deathwish Coffee Pulls the Plug in Saratoga
A little more than one year since opening up their retail store in Saratoga County, owners of the popular coffee spot are pulling the plug on their retail store. Deathwish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated brews and snarky 'tudes, is a huge hit with residents throughout the Capital Region and beyond who crave a little kick of caffeine in the morning.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
Galway Vol. Fire Company president dies in motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said a man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 29 in Galway. Chad Jazwinski, 46, of Galway, was the president of the Galway Volunteer Fire Company.
Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
Amsterdam woman wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
An Amsterdam woman has won $1 million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The New York Lottery said Valerie Kevlin claimed her prize X Series: 20X scratch-off ticket around August 30.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
ALDI opening Rotterdam store, relocated from Schenectady
ALDI is set to open its new store at the “Five Corners” in Rotterdam on September 15 at 9 a.m. This location will replace the store at 1592 State Street in Schenectady, which will close its doors on September 14.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of
The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
