Glenville, NY

Burnt Hills, NY
Glenville, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Lights: Week Two Matchups

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Christian Brothers Academy brings their top ranked team to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake for a top 15 matchup. For the Brothers, they’re coming off last year's Sectional Title and are already 1-0 this year with a 55-0 win over the La Salle Institute. On the other side of the field, this is the Spartans first game of the year after finishing last season with a 9-2 overall record.
TROY, NY
104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29

GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
GALWAY, NY
wamc.org

Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York

This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
WATERFORD, NY
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Syracuse.com

Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of

The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
AMSTERDAM, NY

