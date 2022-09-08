Call for Artists - Painted Electrical Boxes In Glens Falls; Artist Awards $750

Read full article on original website
Related
Step Inside Palazzo Riggi, A Mansion Gone Wild in Saratoga Springs, NY
I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Zillow drooling over beautiful homes across New York State. Sometimes I find myself daydreaming about the lifestyles of the rich and famous and what it must be like having all that dough. Then my alert goes off that my rent is due and I wake up.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
WNYT
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
Cruise into Mayfield for a fall harvest
The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.
Thrillist
Look Inside This $23 Million Turn-of-the-Century Adirondack Mansion for Sale
If you've ever dreamed of spending your days in New York's gorgeously preserved Adirondack region, this house might just be your crown jewel. Just listed by Premier Properties, this Lake George, New York mansion offers eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a whopping 23 acres of land in the heart of upstate.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
Popular Saratoga Springs Pizza Spot Decides To Close Up Shop
A Henry Street staple has decided to call it a day. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason. They are the lifeblood and backbones of our communities, creating jobs and being our local economic engines. Those closures tend to also hurt...
Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of
The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
WNYT
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly motorcycle accident on River Road in Florida
A motorcycle crash took the life of a 44 year old man from Florida in Berkshire County Saturday night.
More Luxury Apartments Going up on 17 Acres in Saratoga Springs
More apartments are going up. But these won't be your average apartments. Many amenities are planned and they will fit in nicely in Saratoga Springs on seventeen acres. These aren't your average apartments and townhouses. A developer wants to build apartments and townhouses on seventeen acres next to the Saratoga Springs Amtrak Train Station. Prime Construction of Cohoes will build the dwellings along with a swimming pool, putting greens, outdoor pizza ovens, and a dog park. The development will be built north of Route 29 according to the Albany Business Review.
newyorkalmanack.com
Edinburgh, Corinth Tracts Recreation Plan Complete
The Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts are owned by Lyme Adirondack Timberlands II and Lyme Timber Company. A conservation easement agreement between the landowner and the State of New York allows for limited public recreation access in addition to sustainable forest management. The Recreation Management Plan (RMP) outlines what public recreation activities are permitted under the agreement. The updated RMP applies to the combined 13,730 acres of the Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts.
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
Rides, vendors headline North Greenbush Town Fair
The North Greenbush Town Park will come alive this weekend, Sept. 9-11, for the annual Town Fair.
ZZ Top Makes A Stop at The Palace Theatre on October 14th; Enter To Win Tickets
ZZ Top will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany on October 14th as a part of their 2022 Raw Whisky Tour! If you've been craving that sweet southern rock, you won't want to miss this awesome concert event!. ZZ Top was formed in Houston, Texas in 1969 and...
Town of Malta New Owner of 72 Yr Old Saratoga Lake Italian Restaurant
It's a done deal! Finally, the sale has gone through for the Town of Malta and the legendary Mangino's Ristorante. The prime piece of real estate on Saratoga Lake has been up for sale and the hope was that it wouldn't go to a private developer. The Mangino Family and the Town of Malta have agreed on a deal.
Oh Heck No! You Won't Believe what Rensselaer County Man Found in Slipper!
But, how did it get there? First off, I feel like we should all be thankful that it didn't happen to us - and now that we got that out of the way, let's explore what happened in Rensselaer County recently. Rensselaer County Man Discovers a Bat Hiding in His...
Comments / 0