ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Learn how to use the eNewspaper

By Subscriber Services Team
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Attention Subscribers: Access the newspaper you know and love online with the eNewspaper! The eNewspaper is a digital replica of the newspaper that you can access from any mobile, tablet or desktop device.

The eNewspaper allows you to:

  • Easily browse and skip to your favorite sections
  • Clip and share articles with friends and family
  • Increase or decrease text size for easy reading
  • Listen to articles read aloud
  • Access previous editions published within the last 30 days
  • Access more than 200 local eNewspapers across the USA TODAY Network

Here are some quick tips to help you easily access and navigate the eNewspaper:

How to access from your desktop:

Step 1: Sign In to your account on our website

Step 2: Click eNewspaper on the website navigation bar

How to access from a mobile or tablet device

Step 1: Download the free app through the App Store or Google Play store.

Step 2: Open the app and Sign In to your account

You can also easily access the eNewspaper in our Daily Briefing newsletter, delivered every morning to your inbox.

How to navigate the eNewspaper:

Browse:

Browse mode is the default view of the eNewspaper.

  • Click ‘Browse’ on the black navigation bar. Use the left and right arrows on your screen to browse through the pages.
  • Click 'Browse’ a second time to zoom in on a page.
  • Hover over 'Browse' to access a menu where you can further control your Browse viewing mode. Select the 1x or 2x viewing option; you can also "lock" that option.

Pages:

Pages mode is an easy way to quickly scan through the entire paper.

  • Click ‘Pages’ on the black navigation bar to easily see and access all pages in the edition you are viewing.
  • Click on any page image to open it for viewing.

Index Mode:

Index mode allows several options for formatting content for reading, printing or sharing:

  • Select a story or image on the paper and it will load on the right side of your screen. This makes it easy to read while also still viewing the paper.
  • Pressing the arrows on the right and left sides of the page image will change pages.
  • When a story is selected, you can decrease or increase the text size, listen to the article, and to switch between graphical and text displays of the article by selecting the appropriate icon at the top of the story on your screen.

Universal eNewspaper Access:

Universal eNewspaper allows you to access more than 200 editions across the USA TODAY Network including USA TODAY.

  • Inside the eNewspaper, click on the icon titled Universal in the right-side navigation bar.
  • On the left side, select a state to see available eNewspaper publications.
  • Select the publication you would like to read.
  • Enjoy reading

Download, Print & Share:

There are two ways to save and share articles:

  1. Click ‘Index’ on the black navigation bar. Select the content on the paper you want to print so that it is displayed in the right side of the screen. Click the Print icon directly above the content.
    • If you prefer to define the area of the page that is printed click the Share icon then select the Clip option on the Sharing menu.
  2. Click ‘Browse’ and then select the Page Number in the top left or right corner of the displayed page. Then select the Share icon and follow the instructions to highlight/clip  the area to be printed.

Search Archives:

You can search for past editions for up to 30 days:

  • To search for past editions, click ‘Search Archive’ on the black navigation bar. A search page will appear on your screen. Insert the word or text to search and click on the Search button.
  • Once the search results load, click a page number to view that page. Click an article title or ad image to open it for reading.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Learn how to use the eNewspaper

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive

Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Download Entire Website?

Imagine you’re reading a long article on a website, but you suddenly have to leave for a trip. Any interruption while reading a good article is not something you enjoy. Since it requires an active internet connection to access and read articles on the webpage, you would ideally want to save or download a webpage instead.
INTERNET
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

How to add the Google Assistant to your Samsung Galaxy Watch

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are here, and they're the hot new Android smartwatches to buy. They're not a huge upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but Samsung has made enough changes to make choosing the new watches over the old worthwhile. The Classic model is out, replaced with a Pro model that's geared for outdoor enthusiasts, with enhanced durability and boosted GPX navigation data. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant, at last.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

5 ChromeOS tips for faster navigation and a more efficient experience

Out of the box, ChromeOS is one of the most efficient operating systems on the market. Part of that is due to the simplicity of the OS. Another reason is that ChromeOS was designed -- from the ground up -- to be as easy as possible to use. To that end, the developers have built in plenty of features that make navigating the UI far easier than you might believe.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Share Files in Dropbox?

Dropbox allows you to store and share hundreds of files and folders in one location. It eliminates the need to send a large file over the network. Instead, users can send the file’s link or share access to the folder. Although sharing files in Dropbox is comparatively an easy...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
digitalspy.com

Android 11 system access

I recently managed to access the system menu after I received a network notification. I long pressed on the notification and it gained me access to the system menu and I turned off network notifications. I now want to return to that menu but now I am not receiving notifications I cannot see any other way to get in to it.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Simple and quick guide to managing your Android device storage like a pro

Want more out of your Android phone? We all do. Thankfully, Android is very versatile and accessible. One way to take full advantage of your device is to add apps that open up a more significant world of possibilities. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. But what if your device is running out of storage and downloading apps isn’t an option?
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to create multiple Google Calendars (and why you should)

I rely heavily on Google Calendar. With this service, I keep my days, weeks, and months organized like a well-oiled machine. However, out of the box, Google presents you with a single calendar. If you're not super busy, work with a single client, or are satisfied with a single calendar, you're good to go. But if your daily grind is too busy for a single calendar, you'll be happy to know that Google makes it pretty easy to add multiple calendars to the interface.
INTERNET
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple to release major new iPhone update imminently

Apple will release its major new update for the iPhone next week, it has said.iOS 16 will arrive with users on 12 September, it announced, soon after a launch event that saw the release of a range of new products including the iPhone 14.The update was first unveiled in June, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. A month later, it launched a public beta of the software, allowing anyone to use it but with the warning that it could still include bugs.As ever, the update will be free to all owners of existing iPhones.It brings a host of new features to...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

9 WhatsApp tips & tricks

WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods on Sale Now at Target

Apple might have a new batch of Apple Watches coming out soon, but you can grab the current model on sale right now at Target. In fact, you can also save money on iPad and AirPods. So let’s take a look at the Apple deals Target is running right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

You Can Buy An Apple Watch For More Than 50 Percent Off On Amazon Today

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." There's a reason people love Apple's much-hyped fall events. Not only do they learn about what high-tech stuff the company has been working on for the past year, but Apple's announcements of what they will soon be bringing to market can mean HUGE discounts on the Apple products already out there.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today

Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
ELECTRONICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy