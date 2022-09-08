Learn how to use the eNewspaper

Attention Subscribers: Access the newspaper you know and love online with the eNewspaper! The eNewspaper is a digital replica of the newspaper that you can access from any mobile, tablet or desktop device.

The eNewspaper allows you to:

Easily browse and skip to your favorite sections

Clip and share articles with friends and family

Increase or decrease text size for easy reading

Listen to articles read aloud

Access previous editions published within the last 30 days

Access more than 200 local eNewspapers across the USA TODAY Network

Here are some quick tips to help you easily access and navigate the eNewspaper:

How to access from your desktop:

Step 1: Sign In to your account on our website

Step 2: Click eNewspaper on the website navigation bar

How to access from a mobile or tablet device

Step 1: Download the free app through the App Store or Google Play store.

Step 2: Open the app and Sign In to your account

You can also easily access the eNewspaper in our Daily Briefing newsletter, delivered every morning to your inbox.

How to navigate the eNewspaper:

Browse:

Browse mode is the default view of the eNewspaper.

Click ‘Browse’ on the black navigation bar. Use the left and right arrows on your screen to browse through the pages.



Click 'Browse’ a second time to zoom in on a page.



Hover over 'Browse' to access a menu where you can further control your Browse viewing mode. Select the 1x or 2x viewing option; you can also "lock" that option.

Pages:

Pages mode is an easy way to quickly scan through the entire paper.

Click ‘Pages’ on the black navigation bar to easily see and access all pages in the edition you are viewing.



Click on any page image to open it for viewing.

Index Mode:

Index mode allows several options for formatting content for reading, printing or sharing:

Select a story or image on the paper and it will load on the right side of your screen. This makes it easy to read while also still viewing the paper.



Pressing the arrows on the right and left sides of the page image will change pages.



When a story is selected, you can decrease or increase the text size, listen to the article, and to switch between graphical and text displays of the article by selecting the appropriate icon at the top of the story on your screen.

Universal eNewspaper Access:

Universal eNewspaper allows you to access more than 200 editions across the USA TODAY Network including USA TODAY.

Inside the eNewspaper, click on the icon titled Universal in the right-side navigation bar.

On the left side, select a state to see available eNewspaper publications.

Select the publication you would like to read.

Enjoy reading

Download, Print & Share:

There are two ways to save and share articles:

Click ‘Index’ on the black navigation bar. Select the content on the paper you want to print so that it is displayed in the right side of the screen. Click the Print icon directly above the content. If you prefer to define the area of the page that is printed click the Share icon then select the Clip option on the Sharing menu.

Click ‘Browse’ and then select the Page Number in the top left or right corner of the displayed page. Then select the Share icon and follow the instructions to highlight/clip the area to be printed.

Search Archives:

You can search for past editions for up to 30 days:

To search for past editions, click ‘Search Archive’ on the black navigation bar. A search page will appear on your screen. Insert the word or text to search and click on the Search button.

Once the search results load, click a page number to view that page. Click an article title or ad image to open it for reading.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Learn how to use the eNewspaper