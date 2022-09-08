ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Back-to-School celebration in Albany

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is teaming up with Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel to host a back-to-school community celebration. The event celebrates capital region students, educators, and families.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Washington Lake House hosts ‘Recovery in the Park’ event

After three years of being postponed Washington Park Lake House hosted “Recovery in the Park”. Organizers provided food, a raffle, community resources, a photo booth, an ice cream truck, and face painting. There was a Recovery Advocacy Awards given at the event. Award winners included Rob Kent of...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
WRGB

St. Rose students, staff, and alumni "Reach Out"

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — After COVID got in the way the last two years, Saturday the Reach Out Saint Rose project restarted its 25-year tradition of volunteer work around their community. 400 students, employees, and alumni turned out for the event, volunteering to do so. St. Rose students were...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany

To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1 Presents Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Plaza

Join us for another amazing event at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. On Saturday, September 24th from 5 pm to 9 pm celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Hot 99.1 at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration!. This event is FREE to the public and will be a special tribute to Latin...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing Arts Center#Ualbany#Irish Dance#The Uptown University#Momix#Lim N Dance Company
104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
theupstater.com

Riverfest celebrates community this weekend

COEYMANS — Now in its third year, Coeymans Riverfest 2022 will celebrate the community and all it has to offer this weekend. This year’s Riverfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12-8:30 p.m., concluding at nightfall with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. For each of the...
COEYMANS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York State Museum receives new 9/11 artifacts

This Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Flight 93 into a Pennsylvania field. With the passage of time, the collection of artifacts from that day has grown. In the...
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Miller’s Park & Elm near opening

Elizabeth and Ben Miller’s latest bold move is nearly complete. The mother and son developers have renovated the building at the corner of Park and Elm Streets, across from their building housing the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant. Doc’s will be rebranded Park & Elm and move into...
GLENS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places

ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy