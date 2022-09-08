Read full article on original website
Related
Back-to-School celebration in Albany
New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is teaming up with Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel to host a back-to-school community celebration. The event celebrates capital region students, educators, and families.
Lineup announced for free SPAC music festival
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the lineup for its "Caffè Lena @ SPAC" concert series. The free two-day festival is set to return on October 1 and October 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
WNYT
Washington Lake House hosts ‘Recovery in the Park’ event
After three years of being postponed Washington Park Lake House hosted “Recovery in the Park”. Organizers provided food, a raffle, community resources, a photo booth, an ice cream truck, and face painting. There was a Recovery Advocacy Awards given at the event. Award winners included Rob Kent of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
St. Rose students, staff, and alumni "Reach Out"
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — After COVID got in the way the last two years, Saturday the Reach Out Saint Rose project restarted its 25-year tradition of volunteer work around their community. 400 students, employees, and alumni turned out for the event, volunteering to do so. St. Rose students were...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany
To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
Hot 99.1 Presents Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Plaza
Join us for another amazing event at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. On Saturday, September 24th from 5 pm to 9 pm celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Hot 99.1 at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration!. This event is FREE to the public and will be a special tribute to Latin...
Albany businessman presented Henry Johnson Award
Mayor Sheehan amongst others presented the sixth annual Henry Johnson Award for distinguished community service. The award was presented to Angelo "Justice" Maddox Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZZ Top Makes A Stop at The Palace Theatre on October 14th; Enter To Win Tickets
ZZ Top will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany on October 14th as a part of their 2022 Raw Whisky Tour! If you've been craving that sweet southern rock, you won't want to miss this awesome concert event!. ZZ Top was formed in Houston, Texas in 1969 and...
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theupstater.com
Riverfest celebrates community this weekend
COEYMANS — Now in its third year, Coeymans Riverfest 2022 will celebrate the community and all it has to offer this weekend. This year’s Riverfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12-8:30 p.m., concluding at nightfall with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. For each of the...
Altamont Fairgrounds to host apple and wine festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Capital Apple and Wine Festival will again grace the Altamont Fairgrounds on Sept. 17-18.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York State Museum receives new 9/11 artifacts
This Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Flight 93 into a Pennsylvania field. With the passage of time, the collection of artifacts from that day has grown. In the...
The origins of Capital Region community names
Have you ever wondered how a city or town got its name? Why is Albany called Albany? Or where did the name Rensselaer come from?
Cruise into Mayfield for a fall harvest
The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.
glensfallschronicle.com
Miller’s Park & Elm near opening
Elizabeth and Ben Miller’s latest bold move is nearly complete. The mother and son developers have renovated the building at the corner of Park and Elm Streets, across from their building housing the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant. Doc’s will be rebranded Park & Elm and move into...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places
ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
Comments / 0