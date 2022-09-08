ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Comments / 1

Bill
3d ago

Another piece of crap that should be locked up in z psych ward,then prison,let the inmates hand out Justice to him

Reply
2
 

Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
BROCKTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating pedestrian accident on Mass Ave.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a pedestrian accident in Boston. Officials reported that they were called to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Proctor Street at 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a pedestrian accident. According to Boston Police, both a cyclist and scooter rider were involved in...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
DURHAM, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine

BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine. Armando Gomes, 34, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Oct. 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA

