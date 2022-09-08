Read full article on original website
Bill
3d ago
Another piece of crap that should be locked up in z psych ward,then prison,let the inmates hand out Justice to him
Reply
2
universalhub.com
Malden man gets 6 1/2 years in federal pen in latest success for 'Operation Street Sweepah'
A Malden man who admitted his role in a north-of-Boston guns and drug ring was sentenced this week to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. Phillips "PHON C" Charles, 22, was swept up as part of a federal and local sweep dubbed ""Operation...
WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Lowell Judge refuses to drop charges for patient accused of attacking nurse
LOWELL, Mass. — “My biggest fear was that he was going to be dismissed and let out and be allowed to be in the general public where he could potentially hurt somebody,” said Lowell General Hospital Nurse Grace Politis. Politis scored a legal victory Friday when a...
liveboston617.org
Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
Police investigating pedestrian accident on Mass Ave.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a pedestrian accident in Boston. Officials reported that they were called to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Proctor Street at 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a pedestrian accident. According to Boston Police, both a cyclist and scooter rider were involved in...
Boston court officer accused of throwing man down flight of stairs in dispute over couch
BOSTON — A Boston court officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threw a man down a flight of stairs following a dispute over a couch. Anthony Firicano, 53, of the North End, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday.
WCVB
UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
Canton car wash offering free service to whoever helps nab would-be robbery suspect
Surveillance video shows a suspect using power tools to try to break into money boxes at two Prestige Car Wash and Gas Stations Saturday morning around 4AM. The first attempt was in a self-serve bay at the location in Stoughton. Then the suspect drove a motorcycle to the Prestige Car...
nbcboston.com
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine
BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine. Armando Gomes, 34, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Oct. 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Mass. State Police warn of traffic delays ahead of Biden’s speech in Boston
President Joe Biden is set to give a speech about his efforts to fight cancer. State Police are warning drivers of delays and detours they may encounter around Boston Monday, likely due to President Joe Biden’s planned appearance at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. “Motorists in...
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest
nbcboston.com
Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, court records show. Paul Conneely changed his plea from not guilty...
Suspect sought in connection with bank robbery in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to Friday morning’s bank robbery. Police responded to the Brookline Bank at 201 Salem Street in Medford just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery taking place. The suspect entered the bank and...
NECN
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts man arrested while on pretrial release sentenced to prison on firearm, drug trafficking charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday in connection with his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which he possessed over 150 grams of cocaine base and other controlled substances and conspired to possess firearms. 22-year-old Phillips Charles, a/k/a “PHON C,” of Malden, was sentenced by U.S....
whdh.com
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
Comments / 1