Here Are the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World, According to a New Ranking

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
 3 days ago
If you’re looking for the best pizza on the planet, you’re actually going to have to visit two different restaurants, one in Italy and one in New York .

Francesco Martucci’s I Masanielli in Caserta, Italy, and Anthony Mangieri’s Una Pizza Napoletana in New York tied for the honor of best pizzeria in the 50 Top Pizza’s ranking of the 100 best in the world. Wednesday’s announcement came only a few months after Una Pizza was named the best pizzeria in America by the same organization.

“This guide encompasses many different styles of pizza, even if, obviously, the Neapolitan style, both classic and contemporary, is the most popular,” the guide’s curators said in a statement. “We are immensely satisfied because this journey around the world to capture the current pizza panorama was particularly rewarding.”

The top five were rounded out by Giuseppe Cutraro’s Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, 50 Kalò in Naples and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria, also in Naples. In total, 40 Italian pizzerias were named to list, along with 25 elsewhere in Europe, 15 in the United States, 15 in the Asia-Pacific area, four in South America and one in Africa. That means every continent had at least one of its pizza places make the grade.

The Lower East Side’s Una Pizza Napoletana has been a longtime favorite for stateside pizza connoisseurs and tourists alike. Mangieri brought Neapolitan pies to the city at a time when most places were selling classic, floppy NYC slices. He left for San Francisco in 2010 but came back to America’s pizza capital in 2018, where he’s been slinging up pies ever since.

“Every day since opening Una Pizza in 1996 I’ve had the dream to pursue this work without compromise,” he said in a statement when Una Pizza Napoletana was honored as the best pizzeria in the U.S. “We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and continue to learn and grow as a pizzeria and as pizza makers.”

Check out the full list of the top 100 pizzerias in the world below:

  • 1. (TIE) I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
  • 1. (TIE) Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
  • 3. Peppe Pizzeria – Paris, France
  • 4. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
  • 5. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
  • 6. I Tigli– San Bonifacio, Italy
  • 7. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy
  • 8. Seu Pizza Illuminati– Rome, Italy
  • 9. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy
  • 10. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
  • 11. Ribalta NYC – New York, USA
  • 12. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain
  • 13. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
  • 14. Bottega – Beijing, China
  • 15. 50 Kalò London – London, England
  • 16.The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
  • 17. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
  • 18. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
  • 19. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
  • 20. Bæst – Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 21. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
  • 22. I Masanielli – Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
  • 23. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan
  • 24. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
  • 25. Qvinto – Rome, Italy
  • 26. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
  • 27. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, USA
  • 28. 0′ Munaciello – Miami, USA
  • 29. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 – Frattamaggiore, Italy
  • 30. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA
  • 31. Song’ E Napule – New York, USA
  • 32. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
  • 33. ‘O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy
  • 34. Pizza Zulù – Fürth, Germany
  • 35. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
  • 36. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA
  • 37. Pizzana – Los Angeles, USA
  • 38. Crosta – Milan, Italy
  • 39. Kesté Fulton – New York, USA
  • 40. Pupillo Pura Pizza– Frosinone, Italy
  • 41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
  • 42. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
  • 43. Peppina – Bangkok, Thailand
  • 44. Patrick Ricci – Terra, Grani, Esplorazioni – San Mauro Torinese, Italy
  • 45. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
  • 46. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco – Tempio Pausania, Italy
  • 47. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy
  • 48. Denis – Milan, Italy
  • 49. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
  • 50. Ti Amo – Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 51. Kytaly – Geneva, Switzerland
  • 52. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain
  • 53. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan
  • 54. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • 55. Enosteria Lipen – Triuggio, Italy
  • 56. Officine del Cibo – Sarzana, Italy
  • 57. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
  • 58. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA
  • 59. L’Orso – Messina, Italy
  • 60. Sbanco – Rome, Italy
  • 61. La Pizza è Bella Gourmet – Brussels, Belgium
  • 62. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
  • 63. Napoli on The Road – London, England
  • 64. Frumento – Acireale, Italy
  • 65. Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana– Auckland, New Zealand
  • 66. La Braciera – Palermo, Italy
  • 67. Malafemmena – Berlin, Germany
  • 68. Pizzeria Luca – Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 69. Forno d’Oro – Lisbon, Portugal
  • 70. 400° Laboratorio – Paris, France
  • 71. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA
  • 72. Fandango – Potenza, Italy
  • 73. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
  • 74. Il Vecchio e il Mare – Florence, Italy
  • 75. Pizzeria Le Parùle – Ercolano, Italy
  • 76. Ops – Brooklyn, USA
  • 77. A Pizza da Mooca – São Paulo, Brazil
  • 78. L’Antica Pizzeria – London, England
  • 79. The Dough Bros – Galway, Ireland
  • 80. San Gennaro – Zürich, Switzerland
  • 81. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy
  • 82. Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea
  • 83. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil
  • 84. Giangi Pizza e Ricerca – Arielli, Italy
  • 85. ‘O Ver – London, England
  • 86. Forza – Helsinki, Finland
  • 87. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone, Italy
  • 88. Guillaume Grasso – Paris, France
  • 89. Doppio Zero – San Francisco, USA
  • 90. BACI Trattoria & Bar – Hong Kong, China
  • 91. I Borboni Pizzeria – Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy
  • 92. CIAK – In The Kitchen – Hong Kong, China
  • 93. Sant’Isidoro – Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy
  • 94. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
  • 95. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 96. ‘O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy
  • 97. Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan
  • 98. Futura Neapolitan Pizza – Berlin, Germany
  • 99. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil
  • 100. What the Crust – Cairo, Egypt

This $14.25 Million 1908 San Francisco Home Seamlessly Blends Vintage Touches With Modern Design

Forget what you know about San Francisco’s compact city homes; this $14.25 million residence at 2624 Green Street in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood defies the norm. This beautiful brick home dates back to 1908 and its many period details have been painstakingly maintained and restored. In recent years, the home has been modernized and redesigned, including recessed lights and built-in speakers, while retaining its standout early 20th-century elements, like coffered ceilings and ebony oak floors. The seller is former Blue Jeans CEO Quentin Gallivan, who has lived in the home for many years—and it’s easy to see why. The two-story...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

How Four Floating Mansions Got Turned Into Miami’s Newest Members-Only Club

Miami will soon be home to the world’s first floating members-only club—if Arkhaus has anything to say about it, that is. The company, helmed by Sam Payrovi and Nathalie Paiva of New York’s CSTM HAUS, plans to open a ritzy new overwater oasis for the city’s elite in just a few months. The duo purchased four of Arkup’s floating mansions for the new endeavor. Miami locals may have already spotted some of these revolutionary dwellings docked by Star Island. The ultra-exclusive club, which will offer just 360 memberships, has been described as a floating Soho House. The 40-foot Arkup vessels will be...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This Anguilla Resort Will Now Fly You to the Caribbean Island on a Private Jet

Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style. The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo...
TRAVEL
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the world

Back in June, 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, crowned New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana the very best such parlor in the United States. This past week, the outlet doubled down on its selection and then some: the Orchard Street destination topped the list of best pizzerias in the world, in a tie with I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci, a pizza shop in Caserta, a region in Southern Italy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

