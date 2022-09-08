Here Are the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World, According to a New Ranking

If you’re looking for the best pizza on the planet, you’re actually going to have to visit two different restaurants, one in Italy and one in New York .

Francesco Martucci’s I Masanielli in Caserta, Italy, and Anthony Mangieri’s Una Pizza Napoletana in New York tied for the honor of best pizzeria in the 50 Top Pizza’s ranking of the 100 best in the world. Wednesday’s announcement came only a few months after Una Pizza was named the best pizzeria in America by the same organization.

“This guide encompasses many different styles of pizza, even if, obviously, the Neapolitan style, both classic and contemporary, is the most popular,” the guide’s curators said in a statement. “We are immensely satisfied because this journey around the world to capture the current pizza panorama was particularly rewarding.”

The top five were rounded out by Giuseppe Cutraro’s Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, 50 Kalò in Naples and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria, also in Naples. In total, 40 Italian pizzerias were named to list, along with 25 elsewhere in Europe, 15 in the United States, 15 in the Asia-Pacific area, four in South America and one in Africa. That means every continent had at least one of its pizza places make the grade.

The Lower East Side’s Una Pizza Napoletana has been a longtime favorite for stateside pizza connoisseurs and tourists alike. Mangieri brought Neapolitan pies to the city at a time when most places were selling classic, floppy NYC slices. He left for San Francisco in 2010 but came back to America’s pizza capital in 2018, where he’s been slinging up pies ever since.

“Every day since opening Una Pizza in 1996 I’ve had the dream to pursue this work without compromise,” he said in a statement when Una Pizza Napoletana was honored as the best pizzeria in the U.S. “We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and continue to learn and grow as a pizzeria and as pizza makers.”

Check out the full list of the top 100 pizzerias in the world below:

1. (TIE) I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy

1. (TIE) Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA

3. Peppe Pizzeria – Paris, France

4. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy

5. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

6. I Tigli– San Bonifacio, Italy

7. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy

8. Seu Pizza Illuminati– Rome, Italy

9. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy

10. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA

11. Ribalta NYC – New York, USA

12. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain

13. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

14. Bottega – Beijing, China

15. 50 Kalò London – London, England

16.The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

17. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy

18. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy

19. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy

20. Bæst – Copenhagen, Denmark

21. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain

22. I Masanielli – Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy

23. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan

24. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy

25. Qvinto – Rome, Italy

26. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy

27. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, USA

28. 0′ Munaciello – Miami, USA

29. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 – Frattamaggiore, Italy

30. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA

31. Song’ E Napule – New York, USA

32. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria

33. ‘O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy

34. Pizza Zulù – Fürth, Germany

35. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium

36. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA

37. Pizzana – Los Angeles, USA

38. Crosta – Milan, Italy

39. Kesté Fulton – New York, USA

40. Pupillo Pura Pizza– Frosinone, Italy

41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy

42. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy

43. Peppina – Bangkok, Thailand

44. Patrick Ricci – Terra, Grani, Esplorazioni – San Mauro Torinese, Italy

45. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

46. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco – Tempio Pausania, Italy

47. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy

48. Denis – Milan, Italy

49. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy

50. Ti Amo – Buenos Aires, Argentina

51. Kytaly – Geneva, Switzerland

52. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain

53. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan

54. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

55. Enosteria Lipen – Triuggio, Italy

56. Officine del Cibo – Sarzana, Italy

57. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA

58. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA

59. L’Orso – Messina, Italy

60. Sbanco – Rome, Italy

61. La Pizza è Bella Gourmet – Brussels, Belgium

62. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

63. Napoli on The Road – London, England

64. Frumento – Acireale, Italy

65. Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana– Auckland, New Zealand

66. La Braciera – Palermo, Italy

67. Malafemmena – Berlin, Germany

68. Pizzeria Luca – Copenhagen, Denmark

69. Forno d’Oro – Lisbon, Portugal

70. 400° Laboratorio – Paris, France

71. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA

72. Fandango – Potenza, Italy

73. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

74. Il Vecchio e il Mare – Florence, Italy

75. Pizzeria Le Parùle – Ercolano, Italy

76. Ops – Brooklyn, USA

77. A Pizza da Mooca – São Paulo, Brazil

78. L’Antica Pizzeria – London, England

79. The Dough Bros – Galway, Ireland

80. San Gennaro – Zürich, Switzerland

81. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy

82. Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea

83. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil

84. Giangi Pizza e Ricerca – Arielli, Italy

85. ‘O Ver – London, England

86. Forza – Helsinki, Finland

87. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone, Italy

88. Guillaume Grasso – Paris, France

89. Doppio Zero – San Francisco, USA

90. BACI Trattoria & Bar – Hong Kong, China

91. I Borboni Pizzeria – Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy

92. CIAK – In The Kitchen – Hong Kong, China

93. Sant’Isidoro – Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy

94. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

95. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark

96. ‘O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy

97. Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan

98. Futura Neapolitan Pizza – Berlin, Germany

99. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil

100. What the Crust – Cairo, Egypt

