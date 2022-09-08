ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany man indicted in July murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - John Michael Moran, David Marc Sullins and James A. Nelson are just three of 343 first responders that not only made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, but also inspired the next generations of first responders. Sunday, many first responders reflected on the lives of...
4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases

Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll

ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
1 arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
Cobb Sheriff: Killings of two deputies ‘hurts all of us’

The day after two of his deputies were shot and killed trying to serve a warrant, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said his department remains heartbroken by the tragedy. At a press conference Friday afternoon, Owens identified the two slain deputies as Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, the latter of whom was the father of two children.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project

ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption

A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help getting a killer off the streets. Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August. Hammock lost her life in a...
Ain't it grands: Albany Recreation and Parks celebrates grandparents

ALBANY — It was a celebration of grandparents for the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, but the reality is that these family members often are not just older role models and sources of wisdom. These days, many are raising their grandchildren. Among those who were raised in a grandparents’...
Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former South Georgia correctional officer has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for trying to smuggle contraband into the prison where she worked. Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine into the Calhoun State...
Thomasville 9/11 memorial stair climb returns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville on Friday, South Georgians climbed more than 70 stories at the Jackets Nest Stadium. That number represents the flights climbed by first responders on 9/11. Last year, the event was delayed until November because of the pandemic but this year it made a strong return.
Albany police seek person of interest in West Mercer Avenue double homicide

The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a person of interest in a recent homicide. Police say that 35-year-old Jeremiah Bernard White is a person of interest in the August fatal shootings of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin, on West Mercer Avenue. White...
WALB 10

Albany Tech expanding criminal justice program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is relocating its criminal justice program to upgrade the program and attract more students. They enroll around 200 students in their criminal justice program. With this new building, they’ll be able to raise that number to 300 or 400 students. The Future...
