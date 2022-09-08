Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
Dougherty School System 'staying ahead' on reviewing potentially objectionable material
ALBANY — “Soon libraries and bookshops were being raided, often in rapid succession, by agents of the Criminal Police, the Gestapo, the Interior Ministry, the courts, local authorities and the Supreme Censorship Authority for Dirty and Trashy Literature, based in Leipzig. “By December 1933 over a thousand titles...
WALB 10
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
WALB 10
South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - John Michael Moran, David Marc Sullins and James A. Nelson are just three of 343 first responders that not only made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, but also inspired the next generations of first responders. Sunday, many first responders reflected on the lives of...
wfxl.com
Doctor, Doctor: Pair celebrates 40 years of 'passion for medicine'
ALBANY — As you look at the smiling, eager and young — very young — faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the “Phoebe Speaks” publication, you can’t help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital’s medical staff.
Albany Herald
Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll
ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Sheriff: Killings of two deputies ‘hurts all of us’
The day after two of his deputies were shot and killed trying to serve a warrant, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said his department remains heartbroken by the tragedy. At a press conference Friday afternoon, Owens identified the two slain deputies as Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, the latter of whom was the father of two children.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
wfxl.com
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption
A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
WALB 10
APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help getting a killer off the streets. Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August. Hammock lost her life in a...
Albany Herald
Ain't it grands: Albany Recreation and Parks celebrates grandparents
ALBANY — It was a celebration of grandparents for the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, but the reality is that these family members often are not just older role models and sources of wisdom. These days, many are raising their grandchildren. Among those who were raised in a grandparents’...
WALB 10
Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former South Georgia correctional officer has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for trying to smuggle contraband into the prison where she worked. Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine into the Calhoun State...
WALB 10
Thomasville 9/11 memorial stair climb returns
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville on Friday, South Georgians climbed more than 70 stories at the Jackets Nest Stadium. That number represents the flights climbed by first responders on 9/11. Last year, the event was delayed until November because of the pandemic but this year it made a strong return.
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
Fitzgerald (GA), Coffee (GA) overpower Madison County (FL), St. Augustine (FL) in Border War Series
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA- The Peach State versus the Sunshine State. That’s always a strong rivalry when comes down to anything football and the Border War Series, presented by Baker Sports, went into its last day of games and didn’t disappoint one bit. Fitzgerald (GA) started off the day upending the ...
wfxl.com
Albany police seek person of interest in West Mercer Avenue double homicide
The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a person of interest in a recent homicide. Police say that 35-year-old Jeremiah Bernard White is a person of interest in the August fatal shootings of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin, on West Mercer Avenue. White...
WALB 10
Albany Tech expanding criminal justice program
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is relocating its criminal justice program to upgrade the program and attract more students. They enroll around 200 students in their criminal justice program. With this new building, they’ll be able to raise that number to 300 or 400 students. The Future...
