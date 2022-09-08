Read full article on original website
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. British monarchs in the past have selected new names upon taking the throne. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.
Though loved by many, Queen Elizabeth II is not mourned by all
As people across the globe mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a conversation is surfacing in some communities about the monarchy’s role in colonization and mistreatment of poorer nations.
The British Monarchy Should Die With the Queen
Americans who are tempted to use the death of Queen Elizabeth II for an excuse to indulge in a vicarious modern monarchism—all Oprah/Meghan Markle style, no real substance—would do well to remember the harsh facts: The House of Windsor is as important in terms of the British constitution as the Targaryens are to the Iron Throne.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Thousands gather at Buckingham Palace to honor Elizabeth
Thousands of people gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and into Friday to mourn and honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death. People from across England traveled to London despite heavy rains, where videos were shared showing them singing “God Save the Queen,” while many wept in response to the news of her passing.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Greatest Hits
You don’t serve as head of state for almost three-quarters of a century without getting lampooned now and then. As a cultural constant, Queen Elizabeth II inspired everything from affectionate caricature to sneering punk anthems. She also excelled at playing herself alongside fellow British figures like Paddington Bear and James Bond. Here, 18 times the monarch’s outsized influence helped shape pop culture. 1969: The Beatles – “Her Majesty” A 23-second-long unlisted track on Abbey Road, “Her Majesty,” is about being too drunk to profess your feelings to a capricious and enigmatic woman: Queen Elizabeth II. Paul McCartney said he wrote...
Why the US is lowering flags for Queen Elizabeth
If you walk by a federal government building between now and next Monday evening, you’ll see U.S. flags flying at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Presidents regularly order flags to be flown at half-staff...
All the world leaders Queen Elizabeth II outlasted or lived to see in her 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth's death signals an end of an era. During her reign, she met with 16 UK prime ministers, 14 US presidents, and many more world leaders.
'Mourning the monarch': America and global media react to news of Queen's death at Balmoral aged 96
The Queen was known for her affection towards to United States, sharing a close relationship with nearly all the presidents it's had in her reign and repeatedly lending a supporting hand in times of hardship. But today it was America's turn to reach out across the pond and praise Her...
Queen Elizabeth's history with U.S. presidents
Queen Elizabeth II met with 13 U.S. presidents during her lifetime from Harry Truman to Joe Biden. Major Garrett looks back on some of those moments.
These images show people around the world honoring Queen Elizabeth II
There are tributes worldwide to Queen Elizabeth II — from the Empire State Building to the British Embassy in Tokyo — for the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch.
South Carolina legislators release statements following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth the Second was pronounced dead Thursday at the age of 96. Several South Carolina legislators released statements following the Queen’s death
‘Irreparable loss’: World leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes began pouring in from around the world after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died, Britain’s longest ever reigning monarch, aged 96.Her death was announced on Thursday evening. Queen Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne, overseeing a time of great transformation for Britain at home and a reign that saw the end of its global empire abroad after the Second World War.At the time of her death she was the Head of the Commonwealth, which consists of 56 countries and more than two billion people. She was also the head of state in...
1 week from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, here's what's happening today
Britain continued its official period of mourning Monday, exactly one week before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. A number of scheduled engagements were taking place around the country. King Charles III in parliament. The two houses of the British Parliament came together Monday in London's Westminster Hall for...
Washington mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Washington, D.C., marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday with lowered flags and lengthy statements lauding the queen's leadership through the decades. The queen died peacefully Thursday afternoon at her official residence in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96. President Biden was scheduled to speak on the...
Bill Clinton on Queen Elizabeth II
The United States' "special relationship" with the United Kingdom has endured in no small measure due to the presence of Elizabeth II, who as Queen met with all but one U.S. president since Eisenhower. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with former President Bill Clinton about his memories of the Queen, including her curiosity, her kindness, and her devotion to duty.
