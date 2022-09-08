Read full article on original website
Soul Heart
3d ago
I'm sad for her. I work with the same type students every day. I hope she is released and doesn't lose her job over this, but goes elsewhere to work.
Reply
8
Sheri Almond
3d ago
She had better not lose her job....teachers have enough to do with teaching.....not having to deal with behavior issues too!
Reply(1)
12
Scott Walker
3d ago
wait. so the kid takes her purse put his hands on her. but the teacher gets in trouble.. thats just wrong
Reply(1)
21
Related
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins. Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his...
fox5atlanta.com
Funerals announced for Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office announced the details for the funerals of Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski Sunday night. The two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed while attempting to serve and arrest for a suspect wanted for theft on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burglars caught on camera breaking into Barrow County vape shop
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — In and out in just 50 seconds! Police say thieves moved that fast when they broke into a Barrow County vape shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Winder Police Department said the break-in happened Sept. 2 just before 2 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Lovejoy Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who fatally shot wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. - The search for a suspect police believe to be ‘armed and dangerous’ is underway after a deadly shooting inside a Lovejoy neighborhood Friday night. Authorities in Lovejoy are looking for Ikuko Thurman—the man they say shot and killed his wife in the driveway of their home just after 7:30 pm.
CBS 46
Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman, who family identified as Livingston Jett, was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
fox5atlanta.com
Who were the Cobb County deputies killed in shooting? How to support their families
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A community is mourning two deputies shot and killed while serving arrest warrants on Thursday night near Marietta. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. died while arresting a suspect wanted for theft. The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden,...
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
californiaexaminer.net
Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified
The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement. Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on...
fox5atlanta.com
Victim shot during overnight robbery near William H. Borders Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot during a robbery in Edgewood. Police learned about the Edgewood incident while investigating a separate shooting scene. A car drove to the scene with the victim, who told police he was shot near William H. Borders Sr. Drive in Edgewood. The victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County Sheriff's Office names deputies 'ambushed and killed' while serving warrants
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens named two deputies killed while serving an arrest warrant on Thursday night. Owens said deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were shot and killed while arresting a suspect wanted for theft. The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, heard their...
nowhabersham.com
Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank
The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
fox5atlanta.com
Lithia Springs woman known for making wigs for children with medical issues loses everything in a fire
Quilla Bohannon says she lost everything she owned in a house fire that she suspects was started by her dryer Tuesday morning. She's now looking for ways to pick up the pieces and continue her business of making free wigs for children suffering from medical issues.
UPDATE: Deputies killed by man who fired at them as they tried to take wanted suspect into custody
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said. Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed. Cobb County court officials identified the men arrested Friday...
fox5atlanta.com
Police charge 3 teens with car break-ins in Buckhead Village
ATLANTA - Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars near Buckhead Village. Police charged a 19-year-old, Jaiden Jackson, and two suspects younger than 18 years old. The Atlanta Police Department said someone reported car burglaries Wednesday near the area of Piedmont Road. One...
Comments / 40