Con Edison is warning customers to expect higher prices for gas and electric services this winter. In a press release issued Friday, the utility said the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" is expected to pay about $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New York City residential customer “using 300 kilowatt hours a month” of electricity in the winter is expected to have an average bill of about $116, which would be a 22% increase over the average bill from last year of $95.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO