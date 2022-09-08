ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport

Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
QUEENS, NY
wamc.org

Former N.Y. LG Ravitch on the MTA, Hochul, Delgado and the Jack's cocktail he misses

Over his many decades in public life, Richard Ravitch has worked in the private sector and the upper echelons of New York state government. The former Lieutenant Governor and Metropolitan Transportation Authority chair is now on the Board of Directors of the Volcker Alliance, the non-profit established a decade ago by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that aims to bolster the public sector workforce and keep government spending honest. Ravitch was a frequent voice on these airwaves while serving as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. David Paterson through 2010.
POLITICS
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber

Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport

A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
LIFESTYLE
waer.org

New York state makes masking optional for residents

The State of New York has updated its COVID-19 masking policies to now being optional in many previously mandatory settings. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that it is now optional to wear a mask while utilizing public transportation while riding in ‘for-hire vehicles’ and at airports throughout the state. Masking is now also optional in homeless shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers.
HOMELESS
NY1

Con Edison warns consumers of expected higher winter prices

Con Edison is warning customers to expect higher prices for gas and electric services this winter. In a press release issued Friday, the utility said the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" is expected to pay about $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New York City residential customer “using 300 kilowatt hours a month” of electricity in the winter is expected to have an average bill of about $116, which would be a 22% increase over the average bill from last year of $95.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
VANDALISM
cityandstateny.com

NYC council looks for answers on unfilled city jobs

Choose your topic: in-office mandates? Or COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Today’s New York City Council hearing on maintaining the municipal workforce felt like two separate meetings at the same time. Committee chairs Gale Brewer and Carmen De La Rosa and some other speakers were focused on city workers’ strict bans on working from home, the lowballed salary offers and slow pace of bureaucracy they blame for the high, 8% job vacancy rate – as high as 27% in some agencies, The City reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX

