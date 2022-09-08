Read full article on original website
Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport
Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
wamc.org
Former N.Y. LG Ravitch on the MTA, Hochul, Delgado and the Jack's cocktail he misses
Over his many decades in public life, Richard Ravitch has worked in the private sector and the upper echelons of New York state government. The former Lieutenant Governor and Metropolitan Transportation Authority chair is now on the Board of Directors of the Volcker Alliance, the non-profit established a decade ago by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that aims to bolster the public sector workforce and keep government spending honest. Ravitch was a frequent voice on these airwaves while serving as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. David Paterson through 2010.
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber
Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
Do You Know How to Properly Stop for a School Bus in New York
I grew up on a mountain in Cornwall so going to school meant riding the school bus. I am not sure why but I think it had something to do with the terrain and the distance between driveways growing up my bus stopped at everyone's driveway to pick them up.
NY1
New York lawmakers and advocates say minimum wage hike is needed
State lawmakers and advocates who support an increase in New York's minimum wage are making a renewed push for the measure amid rising costs, a tight labor market and a recognition of labor's contributions as the summer ends. The Raise Up NY Coalition at the New York City Labor Day...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
waer.org
New York state makes masking optional for residents
The State of New York has updated its COVID-19 masking policies to now being optional in many previously mandatory settings. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that it is now optional to wear a mask while utilizing public transportation while riding in ‘for-hire vehicles’ and at airports throughout the state. Masking is now also optional in homeless shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers.
NBC New York
New York Declares State of Emergency Over Polio to Boost Low Vaccination Rates
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency to boost polio vaccination rates amid more evidence the virus is spreading in communities. Poliovirus has now been detected in sewage samples from four counties in the New York metropolitan area as well as the city itself. Health...
NY1
Con Edison warns consumers of expected higher winter prices
Con Edison is warning customers to expect higher prices for gas and electric services this winter. In a press release issued Friday, the utility said the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" is expected to pay about $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New York City residential customer “using 300 kilowatt hours a month” of electricity in the winter is expected to have an average bill of about $116, which would be a 22% increase over the average bill from last year of $95.
NBC New York
City Says Lab Testing NYCHA Samples Gave Bad Results, Water Never Had Arsenic
Residents at NYCHA's Jacob Riis Houses are still being told to use bottled water to bathe, cook and drink despite the city saying the lab responsible for detecting arsenic has issued a retraction after providing "false results," prompting a water crisis for tenants the past seven days. The water sampled...
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
fox40jackson.com
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
cityandstateny.com
NYC council looks for answers on unfilled city jobs
Choose your topic: in-office mandates? Or COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Today’s New York City Council hearing on maintaining the municipal workforce felt like two separate meetings at the same time. Committee chairs Gale Brewer and Carmen De La Rosa and some other speakers were focused on city workers’ strict bans on working from home, the lowballed salary offers and slow pace of bureaucracy they blame for the high, 8% job vacancy rate – as high as 27% in some agencies, The City reported.
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
