The Sandman Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart as It Awaits Word on Renewal

Netflix’s The Sandman climbed two spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals to displace Stranger Things at No. 1.

For the week of Aug. 8, the very supernatural comic book adaptation amassed 1.4 billion minutes viewed across its 11 total episodes — and all as it still awaits word on a possible Season 2.

Neil Gaiman raised eyebrows last month when he warned fans that despite positive reviews and high viewership, The Sandman was not a slam-dunk for renewal because it “is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make [a second season] we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough.”

Netflix’s Stranger Things slipped to second place on Nielsen’s latest ranking with 1.1 billion minutes viewed/34 total episodes, followed by another three Netflix offerings: Virgin River (934 million minutes/42 episodes), Locke & Key ‘s final season (919 million. minutes/28 total episodes) and I Just Killed My Dad (655 million minutes/three episodes.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Aug. 8 were Netflix’s Never Have I Ever , Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (with 18 episodes now eligible), Prime Video’s A League of Their Own , Netflix’s Instant Dream Home and Netflix’s Trainwrecked: Woodstock ’99 .

Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were Keep Breathing, Uncoupled, Longmire, The Umbrella Academy and Car Masters somethingoranother.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .